SCG Showcases Leadership at INTERCEM Asia 2025, Propelling Global Cement Partnerships

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2025 - SCG successfully co-hosted INTERCEM Asia 2025, the world’s premier cement industry conference, welcoming over 1,000 leaders from 52 countries. This co-hosting opportunity marks a strategic milestone in SCG’s international business development, positioning the company as a catalyst for global collaboration in low-carbon cement innovation.

The event established a platform for knowledge exchange and sustainable business development amid evolving environmental regulations. As co-host, SCG cultivated valuable connections with international cement producers, technology providers, and sustainability pioneers.

“Co-hosting INTERCEM Asia 2025 represents more than industry recognition—it’s a strategic accelerator for our global business growth,“ explained Mr. Surachai Nimlaor, President of SCG Cement and Green Solutions Business. “This forum has enabled us to establish partnerships that amplify the impact of our low-carbon innovations while creating shared success throughout our value chain.”

The conference highlighted SCG’s “Inclusive Green Growth” mission, which harmonizes economic advancement with environmental stewardship. This approach positions SCG at the forefront of the industry’s transition toward sustainability-driven business models while building alliances with forward-thinking organizations worldwide.