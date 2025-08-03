Shaping The Future: Celebrating Women In Technology This International Women’s Day

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2025 – This International Women’s Day, with its powerful theme of “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,“ it’s important to reflect on the trailblazing women who’ve shaped our world today. One of those women is Marie Van Brittan Brown, a name that should be synonymous with innovation in home security.

In 1966, Marie, a nurse working long shifts in a neighbourhood plagued by slow police response times, co-invented the world’s first home security system. Her groundbreaking design, which included a closed-circuit television system, a two-way communication feature, and even a remote-controlled door lock revolutionised the way we think about safety at home, becoming the blueprint for modern smart security.

At Arlo, we recognise the significant impact of Marie Van Brittan Brown’s work, and it continues to inspire our mission to provide personalised, smart and easy to use solutions. Our relentless commitment to home security is driven by industry first innovations with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including person recognition with Arlo Secure Plus. Furthering Marie’s ambition for personal safety, the Arlo Secure Person Recognition feature allows customers to know exactly who is on their property, bringing peace of mind and security.

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate Marie’s incredible impact and recognise the role technology plays in empowering women. Her invention wasn’t just a step forward for home security—it was a step toward equality, giving everyone the right to feel safe and secure. We believe in protecting your everything - exactly as Marie set out to do. Thanks to her ingenuity, we can now deliver cutting edge technology that keeps families, homes, and businesses secure every day.

Happy International Women’s Day from Arlo!