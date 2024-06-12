SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 – SHARP, the renowned leader in consumer technology, will officially launch its latest flagship smartphone, AQUOS R9 pro, tomorrow (6 December 2024). With professional-grade camera capabilities, immersive visuals, and robust performance, this new release is a dream come true for photography enthusiasts, content creators, and tech-savvy users alike.



Designed for those who demand excellence in mobile photography, the AQUOS R9 pro combines a cutting-edge triple-camera system, Dolby Vision® support, and a dedicated shutter button for precision shooting. Whether you are snapping pro-level photos, capturing cinematic videos, or multitasking, this device delivers unparalleled quality and functionality.

With the AQUOS R9 pro, SHARP delivers a camera smartphone that goes beyond typical photography, offering a camera with smartphone functions that empowers users with the joy of photography with unparalleled quality,” said Mr Woo Keat Chew, Managing Director of Sharp Singapore. “From the pro-grade camera system and intuitive shutter button to the device’s powerful performance, the R9 pro supports those who seek to blend creativity with functionality. We are excited to provide users with our latest flagship smartphone that meets both their professional and personal needs, with the reliability and craftsmanship they expect from SHARP.”

Professional Photography in Your Pocket

The AQUOS R9 pro takes mobile photography to new heights with its triple-camera system. Featuring 50.3MP sensors on the standard, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses, it produces stunningly detailed images for every scenario.

The 1/0.98-inch sensor ensures incredible low-light performance, allowing users to capture crisp, vivid shots in any lighting condition. For those distant subjects, the telephoto lens offers 2.8x optical zoom and up to 20x hybrid zoom, ensuring you never miss the finer details.

What sets the R9 pro apart is its dedicated shutter button, providing users with a tactile, camera-like experience. This physical button allows for quick focusing and effortless shooting, giving creators greater control over their craft. Complementing this is Dolby Vision® support, which enhances video content with lifelike colours and contrasts, making every frame worthy of the big screen.