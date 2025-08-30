Shopee Partners with POP MART for Sell-Out Launch of LABUBU 4.0 and ROCK THE UNIVERSE Plush, with Restocks on the Way

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2025 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, partnered with POP MART to launch two of the year’s most anticipated collectibles: LABUBU 4.0 and the ROCK THE UNIVERSE Vinyl Plush Doll from THE MONSTERS series. Released via POP MART’s Official Store on Shopee at 10:00am on 29 August, both items sold out instantly across all participating markets. Fans can look forward to limited restocks rolling out in phases leading up to Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day Sale.

Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the drop introduced a new evolution of LABUBU collectibles. Fans were treated to LABUBU 4.0 vinyl plush pendants, designed to clip onto phone cases and personal accessories, as well as the first-ever 37cm long-fur LABUBU plush inspired by cosmic energy and dreamlike visuals.

• LABUBU 4.0 – Pin for Love Series (Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box)

• ROCK THE UNIVERSE – Big into Energy Series (Vinyl Plush Doll)

LABUBU’s popularity continues to grow worldwide. With each new release, the character inspires creativity and connection among collectors. Whether clipped onto a phone or placed on a display shelf, these new formats give fans fresh ways to express their love for LABUBU.

Following the overwhelming demand, Shopee and POP MART will be restocking both items in limited batches from now through the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale period. This offers fans a second chance to secure these highly sought-after collectibles.

Fans can check POP MART’s Official Store on Shopee for upcoming release dates and secure their picks as part of Shopee’s 9.9 festivities.

