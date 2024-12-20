$!Shopee Rai Lokal Strengthens Local Communities, Drives Digital Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - Shopee has made 2024 a defining year for empowering local businesses and fostering community growth in Malaysia. Through the Shopee Rai Lokal initiative, millions of buyers gained access to diverse and high quality products from over 1.8 million local entrepreneurs. Additionally, more than 500,000 Shopee Affiliates boosted orders, reinforcing Shopee’s role as a catalyst for economic sustainability and digital transformation in Malaysia.

Empowering Malaysians Nationwide: Shopee Rai Lokal in action

Since its launch in 2019, Shopee Rai Lokal has been the cornerstone of Shopee’s mission to celebrate and support local communities of users, entrepreneurs, and talents. In 2024, Shopee enhanced its initiative by launching the Shopee Rai Lokal microsite, providing buyers with a dedicated platform to discover locally-made products and support their favourite homegrown businesses through exclusive vouchers and discounts. This effort bridges the gap between sellers and buyers, creating a direct pathway for consumers to support local entrepreneurs.

“Shopee believes that providing our users with more opportunities to support our enterprising local sellers is key to driving Malaysia’s economic growth and fostering a resilient e-commerce ecosystem. By offering an enriched shopping experience, we connect consumers with the best of Malaysian products while empowering sellers with innovative tools, tailored education, and enhanced visibility to unlock their full potential and succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

The platform’s 500,000 Shopee Affiliates also played a critical role in enhancing the shopping experience for buyers. Affiliates brought products closer to consumers, creating engaging content and driving over 90 million orders through targeted content creation via in-app features such as Shopee Live and Shopee Video. To celebrate these achievements, Shopee also released its second instalment of the “Shopee Rai Lokal: Breaking Barriers Online” documentary, spotlighting the success stories of several inspiring Shopee Affiliates who have transformed the digital economy within their local communities. This follows the first instalment in 2023, which showcased the challenges and triumphs of three local sellers.

One of these inspiring Affiliates is Nurul Syuhana, a mother of five who joined the Shopee Affiliate program in 2023 to support her family. With a modest social media following, her first RM200 commission gave her the confidence to pursue the program full-time. As she honed her livestreaming skills, her audience grew from 33 to over 200,000 followers, and she was recognised as one of the winners in the ‘Shopee Affiliate 2 Million Ringgit Club’ at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2024. “Becoming a Shopee Affiliate was a turning point for me. It allowed me to not only support my family, but also share the products I truly love, helping others make informed decisions along the way,” she shared.

Bringing Local Fashion to the Forefront

Events like the Raya Stail Kita Fashion Show offered buyers an exclusive opportunity to explore the vibrant world of local Muslim fashion. Featuring 10 standout sellers, the event attracted over 70,000 viewers on Shopee Live. Buyers were introduced to new fashion collections from local designers and taught how different garments could be styled from a variety of brands for each look to coordinate with their whole families.

Equipping Sellers for Long-Term Success

Shopee’s 5-part Digital Platform Upskilling Summit ensured that sellers are better equipped to meet buyer expectations. The program equipped over 1,000 sellers with critical knowledge in regulatory compliance, product authenticity, and Halal certification. Partnerships with government stakeholders and agencies like the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN), the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) helped address industry challenges and strengthen consumer trust.

Bibi Farizona Mahdi, owner of Umairah Homemade Cakes on Shopee, remarked, “This program has been incredibly useful in deepening our understanding of government regulations. The insights we gained are essential for navigating compliance and driving our business forward.”

Driving Digital Transformation with Government Partnerships

Shopee’s collaboration with KPDN’s annual Kempen Beli Barangan Malaysia (KBBM) campaign underscores its commitment to promoting Malaysian-made products and supporting local sellers to thrive in today’s digital economy. The campaign engages over 1.8 million sellers through a dedicated microsite and provides prime marketing assets, including vouchers and live streams, making it easier for buyers to discover and support Malaysian sellers. Shopee also participated in the Sabah leg of Program MADANI Rakyat, further connecting sellers with consumers across the country.

Partnering with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) under the Best of Malaysia campaign, Shopee supported close to 3,000 Malaysian brands in growing their audience and expanding their reach to new markets in the Southeast Asian region. By leveraging Shopee’s tools and programs, sellers were able to tap into cross-border opportunities, positioning Malaysian businesses as competitive players in the global e-commerce market.

“These partnerships with KPDN and MDEC highlight Shopee’s belief in collaboration as the key to scalable and sustainable growth within Malaysia’s digital economy and dedication to making it easier for consumers to support local. By working closely with government bodies and giving buyers access to well-curated microsites, exclusive deals, and exciting live-streamed content, Shopee provides a structured and supportive platform that empowers local sellers and communities to succeed, driving long-term growth and inclusivity,” Tan elaborated.

Giving Back to Communities, Creating Inclusive Impact

Building on its commitment to empowering local sellers and fostering growth, Shopee also extends its efforts to uplift communities beyond the realm of e-commerce. Through impactful community-driven CSR initiatives, Shopee has reinforced its commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Malaysians.

The Pek Kasih Mama campaign, launched with the Ministry of Health (MOH), distributed care packs to underserved mothers across Malaysia, including in Sabah, Sarawak, and Johor. Shopee further enhanced this initiative through the Shopee Mum’s Club - a virtual community that empowers mothers with expert-led education delivered through informative Shopee Live sessions. The club also helps foster a supportive environment for mothers to connect and learn from each other’s experiences. Additionally, the club provides valuable parenting tips, live content, exclusive vouchers, and tailored deals to support mothers throughout their parenting journey.

Shopee remains steadfast in its mission to enable local sellers and uplift communities through transformative initiatives. By empowering local businesses, talents, and buyers, driving inclusivity in e-commerce, and forging strategic partnerships with government bodies, Shopee continues to contribute towards impactful digital innovation in Malaysia.

