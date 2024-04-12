SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF) are excited to announce a new collaboration to support The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024, — a unique art exhibition and auction that aims to empower youth survivors who grapple with employment challenges due to their health struggles by providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity and resilience.

Shopee’s Contributions to The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 Initiative

Shopee is pledging significant support to the The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 initiative, with a series of activities designed to engage the public, raise awareness, and for Shopee to make donations to CCF:

-> S$10,000 Donation Through Shopee Kiap Kiap Game: Shopee is targeting to raise S$10,000 through its popular Shopee Kiap Kiap game, where every 5 plays contribute S$0.01 to the cause. The accumulated amount will be directed to CCF’s programs supporting youth cancer survivors.

-> Storytelling and Awareness on Shopee’s Website: Shopee will feature the stories of the youth survivors and their artwork on its website, helping to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the strength and resilience of these young individuals.

“We are deeply honored to collaborate with the Children’s Cancer Foundation on this meaningful initiative,” said Chua Kel Jin, Director of Shopee Singapore. “At Shopee, we believe in the power of community, creativity, and giving back. Through Shopee Kiap Kiap and this partnership, we hope to raise awareness and provide these young survivors with a platform to shine.”

Empowering Young Survivors Through Art

The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 Initiative shines a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity of youth cancer survivors, offering them a platform to express themselves through art.

Through this programme, these resilient young individuals gain access to customised art skills training that not only hone their craft but also opens doors to future career opportunities. By empowering them with the tools to develop their talents, the initiative helps foster a sense of purpose, self-confidence, and hope.

Launch and Additional Information

The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 initiative will kick off on 3 December and run until 12 December 2024. To learn more about the initiative or to participate in the Shopee Kiap Kiap game, visit https://shopee.sg/m/1212kiap-ccf.

