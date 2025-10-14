Shopee Strengthens Support for Malaysian MSMEs with RM50 Million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME Growth Package

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, today announced the launch of the RM50 Million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME growth package to further support Malaysian micro, small, medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

This initiative, designed to help local entrepreneurs strengthen their capabilities and participate more fully in Malaysia’s growing digital economy, provides MSMEs with the tools, training, and incentives to build sustainable online businesses.



Aligned with the government’s aspiration to promote Malaysian products and entrepreneurs, the RM50 million package promotes inclusive digital participation by equipping local sellers with accessible, end-to-end support — from enhancing store performance to improving operational efficiency and expanding access to new markets.



“The Ministry warmly welcomes Shopee’s commitment through the RM50 million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME Growth Package, which aligns with the Government’s aspiration under Budget 2026 that allocates RM20 million for the Buy Malaysian Products initiative. It is also in tandem with KPDN's Buy Malaysian Products central theme for 2025, which is ‘Jom Beli Lokal’. All initiatives reflect our shared determination to empower local entrepreneurs to grow and remain competitive in the digital economy era,” said YB Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). “With continued support and strategic collaboration such as this, we are not only strengthening Malaysia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem but also nurturing pride in Malaysian-made products — enabling our local brands to stand tall on the regional and global stage.”



“As we celebrate Shopee’s 10th year in Malaysia, our focus remains unchanged — to support and uplift local MSMEs in practical, meaningful ways,” said Saovanee Chan-Somchit, Country Director, Shopee Malaysia. “With this Shopee Rai Lokal growth package, we are strengthening our commitment to helping sellers build resilient businesses, access the right tools, and grow sustainably online. We will continue working closely with our local seller community — walking alongside them as partners in their long-term success.”



A Comprehensive Package Designed for MSME Growth



Under the RM50 Million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME growth package, Shopee is offering the following key areas of support for qualifying local MSMEs:

· Fee Waivers and Financial Support

o Commission fee waivers of up to RM2,000 for new sellers

o Platform Support Fee waivers for both new and existing MSMEs.

o Complimentary six-month trial of the Fulfilled-by-Shopee (FBS) service, providing access to warehousing and faster delivery options such as same-day or next-day delivery. FBS also offers 30-day return-to-seller fee waiver, free storage support, and Guaranteed Day-to-Ship compliance to help streamline fulfilment operations.

o Free enrollment for new sellers to the Shopee Cashback Programme (SCP) for up to 120 days.

· Advertising and Marketing Tools

o RM60 Ads credit vouchers to help new sellers boost store visibility.

o Sellers who use the new GMV Max feature will gain access to the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) Protection Programme, which includes free ad credits if they fail to achieve their targeted ROAS

· Training, Mentorship, and Capability Building

o Expanded access to the ShopeeXpert Community offering peer mentorship as well as expert guidance and coaching, tailored to their businesses.

o Shopee University webinars to provide targeted training in storefront optimisation, digital marketing, and cross-border expansion.



Complementary Support to Accelerate MSME Growth



In addition to the RM50 million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME growth package, Shopee continues to strengthen MSME growth through complementary initiatives that enhance access to capital and regional market opportunities, including:

· The Shopee International Platform (SIP) and Direct Programme enable Malaysian MSMEs to tap into new markets across Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines through Shopee’s integrated logistics and payments infrastructure.

· SLoan for Sellers — a revolving loan that gives sellers the flexibility to access the right amount of funds when they need it, to invest in inventory, scale operations, and capture emerging growth opportunities.



These programmes have already contributed to the success of many local MSMEs.



Raymond Leong, founder of Hiasani, a DIY home essentials store, shared: “Shopee simplified everything, from delivery to ads and campaigns. Once I learned to present my products more effectively and optimize targeting, my sales grew by 40%. Tools like the data dashboards gave me the confidence to scale.”



Mansur Remely, a chili farmer turned entrepreneur, added, “With Shopee, I was able to pursue my passion even when others doubted my path. The platform gave me the means to build a sustainable livelihood and reach customers far beyond my hometown.”



Malaysian MSMEs keen to benefit from the RM50 Million Shopee Rai Lokal MSME growth package can learn more by visiting: ​https://seller.shopee.com.my/edu/article/25573.





Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeRaiLokal #ecommerce #msme

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.