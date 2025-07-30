SIBUR Begins Installation of Polypropylene Production Line at Amur GСC

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - SIBUR, Russia’s largest polymer producer, has started installing a polypropylene production unit at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GСC), which is currently under construction in the country’s Far East, close to Asian markets.

The Amur GCC is one of the largest investment projects in the global petrochemical industry, with a planned annual production capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of polymers. Eighty-two per cent of the construction has already been completed, with production scheduled to begin next year.

In July, SIBUR installed the first piece of equipment for polypropylene production at the Amur GCC, a 20-tonne column responsible for purifying exhaust gas from solid polypropylene particles. The equipment was delivered to the construction site via the Zeya River.

All deliveries of heavy and oversized equipment to the Amur GCC site are expected to be completed before the end of this year’s summer navigation season. Polyethylene production is planned to begin in 2026, followed by polypropylene production in 2027. In addition to Russia, products will be exported to China and other Asian countries.

The Amur GCC is in the first quartile of the global cost curve, ensuring its competitiveness under any market conditions. The plant has a secure supply of Russian ethane and LPG, making it less vulnerable than its competitors to fluctuations in hydrocarbon feedstock prices.

The complex includes one polypropylene production line with a capacity of 0.4 million tonnes per year, as well as four polyethylene lines – three using gas-phase technology and one using slurry-phase technology – with a total combined capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per year.

