SLiquid Global: All-in-One Liquid Cooling Ecosystem

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - On July 16, Data Center Asia 2025 officially opened in Hong Kong. As an innovation practitioner in the field of liquid cooling, SLiquid Global made a significant appearance at the event, unveiling its latest innovations. In addition to delivering a keynote speech at the main forum, the company showcased a range of groundbreaking technologies in the liquid cooling space, including phase-change immersion liquid cooling servers, new generation of liquid-cooling data center overall solution, and cold plate-integrated air-liquid hybrid cooling data center solution.

These cutting-edge offerings attracted widespread attention on-site and quickly became one of the highlights of the exhibition.

At the event, Dr. Teny Zhang, CTO of SLiquid Global, shared his insights on the strategic importance of liquid cooling in light of current industry trends. He emphasized that

liquid cooling is not just equipment — it is a full-lifecycle service encompassing system planning, product delivery, and operation & maintenance. Building on this perspective, SLiquid Global has put forward a new service philosophy: All-in-One Liquid Cooling Ecosystem.

Liquid Cooling is Imperative

With the rapid development of technologies such as large-scale AI models and high-density computing, computing power demand continues to surge.

According to industry data, global data center installed capacity reached 46 GW by the end of 2023 and is projected to grow to 87 GW by 2027. Behind this accelerating expansion of computing power lies the parallel rise of energy consumption and thermal management challenges.

As chip design continues to evolve toward higher density and power consumption, traditional air cooling systems are reaching their thermal limits. High energy consumption, low space utilization, excessive noise, and elevated failure rates are making it increasingly difficult for air cooling to meet the growing demands of next-generation data centers in terms of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability.

In contrast, liquid cooling offers significantly higher thermal conductivity, enabling greater computing power deployment within the same physical footprint. It also substantially reduces the energy consumption of auxiliary components such as fans, contributing directly to green energy and sustainability goals. This represents not only a leap forward in technology but also a reflection of the new expectations for energy efficiency, security, and operational stability within computing infrastructure.

The value of liquid cooling is shifting from “efficient heat dissipation” to a strategic enabler of modern data center operations.

From “Cold Equipment” to “Warm Services”: Building a Full-Lifecycle Liquid Cooling Ecosystem

While liquid cooling presents promising prospects, it still faces significant challenges in real-world implementation — from planning and design to deployment. These include difficulty in matching server specifications, a disconnect between design institute experience and liquid cooling requirements, conflicts between liquid cooling systems and traditional HVAC concepts, and the lack of industry-standardized guidelines.

To address these issues, SLiquid Global actively champions the concept of all-in-one liquid cooling ecosystem by offering a one-stop, end-to-end delivery system encompassing system planning, detailed design, product delivery and operation & maintenance. This ecosystem launches new customized services for the full-lifecycle of liquid cooling data centers. This comprehensive service model covers everything from early-stage requirement analysis, architecture planning, and thermal distribution design to mid-stage system integration, production delivery, and installation commissioning; and finally to post-deployment services such as operations training, water quality management, and O&M to ensure system stability.

SLiquid Global has built a closed-loop liquid cooling service ecosystem. At the core of this ecosystem is the company’s proprietary SLiquid Intelligent O&M Platform, which enables a shift from manual operations to intelligent monitoring. The platform integrates key capabilities including real-time system monitoring, fault prediction, and energy efficiency optimization — significantly enhancing the stability and operational efficiency of liquid cooling infrastructure.

SLiquid Global has made strategic investments in the development of liquid cooling technology. With profound technological innovation achievements and solid engineering expertise, the company has established itself as an active innovator and practitioner in liquid cooling research and development. Notably, it has played a critical role in driving the technology’s progression from proof-of-concept to large-scale commercial implementation, relying on its robust technical solution portfolio and powerful service capabilities in the field.

Liquid cooling is more than just equipment — it represents a fundamental shift in service philosophy.