SK Baharu Lanjut gets RM100k boost under MADANI Adopted School

PUTRAJAYA: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Baharu Lanjut in Sepang has been granted RM100,000 by Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) as part of the MADANI Adopted School initiative.

The funding aims to enhance digital learning, refurbish facilities, and support student development programmes.

The handover ceremony was led by AKM director-general Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin, with teachers, parents, and students in attendance. Roslan emphasised that the contribution is more than financial aid—it’s a strategic investment in Malaysia’s future.

“This is a public trust to foster a better learning environment. SK Baharu Lanjut was chosen due to its potential to nurture excellent students aligned with MADANI values,” he said.

As one of the pilot schools under the programme, SK Baharu Lanjut will receive infrastructure upgrades, academic support, teacher training, and welfare initiatives.

Headmaster Herman Mahamad Gapar expressed gratitude, stating that the funding will uplift both student performance and teacher morale.

“This support motivates us to maintain high-quality education,” Herman added.

The MADANI Adopted School programme, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and managed by the Finance and Education Ministries, connects well-resourced organisations with schools in need, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Over 1,000 schools are projected to benefit by the end of the year. - Bernama