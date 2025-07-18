MACC outlines strategies to combat large-scale corruption at MICGI 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detailed its strategic approach to tackling large-scale corruption at the Malaysia International Conference on Governance and Integrity (MICGI) 2025.

The event, held here, saw MACC’s Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin outlining key measures to enhance enforcement and policy reforms.

Mohamad Zamri highlighted intelligence gathering through technology, forensic evidence collection, and asset recovery as critical strategies.

He also addressed emerging threats like cyber corruption and money laundering via cryptocurrency, stressing the need for stronger digital asset seizure mechanisms.

“He also emphasised the importance of policy reforms, the establishment of domestic and international special task forces, as well as the implementation of Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, which introduces corporate liability for organisations,“ the MACC stated.

The commission underscored the necessity of combating foreign bribery to protect national sovereignty and the integrity of Malaysian businesses globally.

“The MACC’s aggressive efforts in fighting corruption through the government’s whole-of-government approach contribute to financial security, investor confidence, and the preservation of the nation’s reputation,“ the statement added.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division in collaboration with international bodies, the conference was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki. - Bernama