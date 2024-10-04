Smart Opens Showroom and Launches smart #3 in Singapore

SINGAPORE - 4 October 2024 – Cycle & Carriage and smart Automobile have announced the official opening of the smart showroom at Level 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Center, located at 301 Alexandra Road. The new showroom features the smart #1 compact SUV and marks the launch of the smart #3, the brand’s first-ever SUV coupé, in Singapore.

smart Showroom Opens its Doors to the Public

The new smart showroom is now open, offering customers a dedicated space to see and experience the smart EV models in-person. Featuring a minimalist design illuminated by plenty of natural light for a spacious and inviting atmosphere, customers can explore the Pro+ and BRABUS variants of the smart #1 and newly launched smart #3. Besides viewing the cars, customers can also view paint swatches and browse a selection of official smart-branded merchandise.

smart Showroom Location:

Mercedes-Benz Center, Level 3

301 Alexandra Road, (S)159968

smart Showroom Operating Hours:

Mon - Sat: 8.30am to 7.00pm

Sunday: 10.00am to 6.00pm

smart #3 – An Electrifying SUV Coupé Experience

The smart #3, the brand’s first-ever SUV coupé, is now available in Singapore. Here’s what makes it special:

-> Sporty design: Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team, the smart #3 embodies the “Sensual Product” philosophy with its seamless lines, athletic curves, and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

-> Spacious and kitted out: The smart #3 offers a generous rear space thanks to its longer wheelbase, a panoramic halo roof, and an AI-integrated infotainment system with a 12.8” central display and ambient lighting options for a personalised driving experience.

-> Thrilling performance: Experience impressive acceleration, with the Pro+ variant going from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and the BRABUS version achieving the same in just 3.7 seconds.

-> Extended range: Enjoy a range of 415km to 435km (WLTP Combined) and fast charging capabilities for convenient electric driving.

-> Advanced safety and driver assist: The smart #3 was awarded 5 stars in the Euro NCAP tests, and comes with smart Pilot Assist, offering 18 intelligent assisted driving features for enhanced safety in urban environments.

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, stated: “The official launch of #3 constitutes another momentous milestone for smart in Singapore. With its sporty design and thrilling driving performance, the #3, along with #1, will meet the diverse needs of customers and enrich the significance of the modern urban lifestyle. Moving forward, we will continue to cooperate with Cycle & Carriage to fulfil our commitment of providing unique and exciting brand and product experiences to Singaporean customers.”

Catch smart at the Cars Expo

Interested customers can also experience the smart #1 and smart #3 firsthand at the Cars Expo, happening at Singapore Expo Halls 3 and 4 on 5-6 October.

Visit the smart booth at D4 to explore these smart EV models and snag smart deals with great value savings for both smart #1 and #3 exclusively during the Cars Expo weekend.

