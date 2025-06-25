So Drama! Entertainment and FLY Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 - So Drama! Entertainment (So Drama!) and FLY Entertainment (FLY) have entered a strategic partnership to elevate media and entertainment content and production. This partnership combines the creative strengths of both companies to develop compelling and locally resonant content—beginning with Kakee Originals. This proudly made-in-Singapore serialised video content is available on So Drama!’s newly rebranded entertainment and lifestyle app, Kakee.

This creative collaboration is a bold commitment to homegrown storytelling. It features talents from FLY’s esteemed artiste roster, with familiar faces such as Allan Wu, Carla Dunareanu, Edwin Goh, Irene Ang, Rachel Wan, Suhaimi Yusof, Chua Enlai, Patricia Mok and more. Audiences can catch them in series such as See You There, Then & Now, The Situation Report, and the upcoming The Office Survival Guide, set to launch later this year.

This partnership extends beyond casting to include co-investment in content, brand collaborations, and talent development. FLY’s contributions in top-tier talent, production support and customised training for So Drama!’s talent pool will enhance the quality and reach of So Drama!’s flagship productions, bringing compelling storytelling to wider audiences.

With the FLY and So Drama! partnership, clients and sponsors can now leverage the strengths of both companies to create new business opportunities and better brand awareness through innovative media experiences.

Melvin Kuek, Executive Director at So Drama!, added, “We’ve been quietly cooking up this collaboration for a while now — and the timing couldn’t be more perfect with the launch of the Kakee app! The chemistry between So Drama! and FLY promises fresh possibilities for talent, brands, and bold new content that can become a strong differentiation factor for Kakee as an entertainment plaform. We’re absolutely buzzing to dive in together and serve up stories that will delight audiences and shake up the Singapore entertainment scene.”

“This partnership is more than just a content deal — it’s a bold declaration. We’re championing Singaporean stories and putting local talent exactly where it belongs: in the spotlight,“ said Irene Ang, Founder & CEO of FLY Entertainment. “We’re proud to co-create with So Drama! from casting and production to talent development. It’s time our creatives take centre stage.”

FLY Entertainment has also teamed up with digital casting platform IAmCasting to discover and cast vibrant personalities and influencers for So Drama!’s Kakee Originals series. This collaboration reflects FLY’s commitment to embracing digital innovation and shaping the future of talent discovery and next-gen storytelling.

Get the free-to-download Kakee app on the App Store or Google Play: https://go.kakee.sg/SDE-FLY

https://www.sodrama.sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sodrama-entertainment/

So Drama! Entertainment

So Drama! Entertainment aims to deliver compelling content on air, on screen and on stage. As a proudly Singaporean media and entertainment company, it has five established brands – Kakee, 88.3JIA, POWER 98, Music & Drama Company, and PIONEER – into which it injects fun and creativity, always. For more information, please visit http://www.sodrama.sg.

About Kakee

Kakee is a homegrown entertainment app where users are rewarded for enjoying a wide range of content - from various 88.3JIA and POWER 98 curated music streams, to exclusive proudly-made-in-Singapore videos, mobile games and contests. As Your Rewards & Entertainment Buddy, the more users listen, watch and play, the more they stand to win.

Get the free-to-download Kakee app now and follow @kakeesg on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for exciting rewards and experiences.

About FLY Entertainment

Founded in 1999 by Irene Ang, FLY Entertainment is Singapore’s leading artiste management and entertainment agency. Representing a dynamic roster of top talents across film, television, theatre, digital media, and brand partnerships, FLY is known for discovering and nurturing some of Asia’s most recognisable names in entertainment.

Beyond talent management, FLY offers full-service capabilities in content production, creative direction, brand partnerships, and event management — making it a one-stop hub for innovative and impactful storytelling.

Learn more at https://www.fly.com.sg/.

About IAmCasting

IAmCasting is a digital casting platform designed to revolutionise the way talents are discovered, cast, and connected across Asia’s entertainment industry. Built for casting directors, producers, agencies, and brands, IAmCasting provides direct access to a growing pool of diverse talents — from actors and models to content creators and emcees.

IAmCasting simplifies the casting process while empowering talents to take control of their careers. Casting Reimagined.

Explore more at https://iamcasting.asia/.