Women in civil service are nation-builders, not just supporting figures - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Women in the civil service are not just supporting figures in government agencies but capable leaders, policy thinkers, and nation-builders, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Citing 2023 data from the Public Service Department (PSD), he noted that women made up 59.3 per cent of the public sector workforce, or a total of 765,616 employees, surpassing the number of male civil servants.

“The hand that rocks the cradle is capable of rocking the world. This is very much in line with the seventh target under the MADANI Economy framework, which aims for a 60 per cent female labour force participation rate by 2033.”

Shamsul Azri made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Association of Wives and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita), officiated by its patron, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, here today.

Shamsul Azri, who is also Puspanita’s advisor, emphasised that women are no longer just supporters but are agents of change and capable, respected leaders.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that empowering women today isn’t only about preserving a legacy of leadership - it’s about expanding their reach and strengthening their opportunities,” he said.

Shamsul Azri also expressed hope that Puspanita would align its new direction with national development goals through the upcoming PUSPANITA Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

“One key area Puspanita must continue to prioritise is welfare and volunteer programmes,” he added, citing Puspanita’s recent on-ground support for victims of the Putra Heights gas pipe explosion as an example of meaningful engagement that brought real impact to affected communities.

Also present at the event were Puspanita president Puan Sri Maheran Jamil, Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood, and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) deputy editor-in-chief Nasriah Darus.