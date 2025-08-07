Solace Appoints Yo Ohara as Country Manager for Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2025 - Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, today announced the appointment of Yo Ohara as country manager for Japan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the country.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise software, Ohara brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in Japan’s dynamic technology landscape. Prior to joining Solace, he served as Japan country leader at Software AG, where he led strategic initiatives in API integration, business process management, and IoT analytics. He also held senior leadership roles at ABBYY, Nuance Communications, and Sun Microsystems, consistently delivering results through customer-centric strategies and high-performing teams.

“Japan is a critical market for Solace as we continue to help organizations modernize their IT infrastructure through event-driven integration. Yo’s deep industry expertise makes him our instrumental leader to expand our presence and help organizations capitalize on the transformative potential of data and AI in Japan,“ said Kent Nash, EVP, global sales of Solace.

Ohara will lead Solace’s Japan operations from its expanded Tokyo office, focusing on scaling customer engagement, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and enabling enterprises to leverage real-time data movement via Solace’s advanced event streaming and management platform. Under Ohara’s leadership, the Tokyo team is well-positioned to support rising demand for event-driven architecture and deliver greater value to customers across industries.

Solace is deeply committed to supporting digital innovation in Japan by helping organizations become more agile, responsive, and connected. Through its industry-leading event-driven integration and agentic AI solutions, Solace enables enterprises to distribute data in real-time across diverse environments — from on-premises to cloud to IoT — enabling faster decision-making and enhanced customer experiences.

https://solace.com/jp/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/solacedotcom

Hashtag: #Solace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.