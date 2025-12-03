SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Stamford Catering, a caterer in Singapore, is delighted to announce the launch of its all-new Disney-themed Decoration Packages designed specially for children’s events.

A Celebration Tailored for Every Little Guest

With an enchanting lineup featuring Mickey’s Colourful Bash, Minnie’s Fabulous Celebration, and Elsa’s Ice Palace Party, families can now transform any kids’ event into a cherished, unforgettable experience.

Exclusively Available As Add-Ons For Our Baby Celebrations & Kids Menus, the Disney-themed decoration packages are designed to bring wonder and joy to every celebration. Families can enhance their special moments with options across our Baby Full Month menus, Baby 100 Days Celebration menus, and Kids Party menus.

All packages come with the following inclusions at just $1 per pax:

A. Buffet Line

Plush and bench centrepiece for that picture-perfect table setting

Themed Disposable ware: plates, cups, and napkins for hassle-free cleanup

Themed Tassels and flags bunting to set the festive mood

Two delightful balloon bunches

Customised food tags and greeting signage

B. Photobooth Corner

Three themed boards (tallest at 2m and widest at 1.6m) to frame picture-perfect moments

An extra balloon bunch to enhance the backdrop

Two pedestals showcasing an assortment of Disney-themed cupcakes and macarons

Optional additional pedestal featuring a cake stand

Custom name vinyl stickers are available for that extra personal touch

C. Treat Boxes

Baby Full Month Treat Box: Includes a festive red egg, Ang Ku Kueh (in pointed or round style), and a delectable Disney-themed brownie

Kids Party Treat Box: Features delightful Disney-themed brownies, a marble cake slice, and a charming fruit tartlet

Exclusive Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch of these packages, Stamford Catering is offering an exclusive treat! The first 50 orders will receive a 1.2m Disney-themed Plush of their choice absolutely free!

A Word from Stamford Catering

“We are thrilled to launch The Disney-themed Decoration packages,” said June Ow, Marketing Manager of Stamford Catering. “Every detail, from catering for birthday parties and baby full month to photoshoot corners and treat boxes, has been carefully curated to create magical moments for our little guests.”

