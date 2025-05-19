SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, has once again been recognised by FXC Intelligence as one of the Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies worldwide. This marks the second consecutive year SUNRATE has received the accolade, underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the cross-border payments landscape.

FXC Intelligence’s annual list celebrates the most innovative and impactful companies transforming the cross-border payments landscape — spanning fintechs, banks, infrastructure providers, and payment processors. SUNRATE’s continued inclusion highlights its rapid growth, strong performance, and commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions for global businesses.

Daniel Webber, CEO and founder of FXC Intelligence said, “SUNRATE’s rapid growth in the cross-border B2B Asia payments landscape is the direct result of its strategic vision and commitment to innovation. With a robust platform, recent geographic expansions and strategic partnerships, SUNRATE is not only broadening its global footprint but also showing operational excellence, underscoring its pivotal role in facilitating seamless international payments. Its inclusion in this year’s Cross-Border Payments 100 is well deserved and indicative of its growing influence in the sector.”

Paul Meng, co-founder and CEO at SUNRATE said, “Being recognised by FXC Intelligence for the second year in a row is a testament to our team’s unwavering vision to become the leading global cross-border B2B payment platform in emerging markets. As global commerce becomes increasingly interconnected, we remain focused on delivering cutting-edge, scalable solutions that power our clients’ international ambitions.”

Over the past year, SUNRATE has significantly expanded its global footprint across APAC, EMEA, and other key regions, while also broadening its offerings into new business verticals. Today, SUNRATE enables businesses to send payments to over 190 countries and regions, transact in more than 130 currencies, and settle commercial card spending in over 15 currencies. Its global collection services support 30+ currencies, allowing businesses to collect funds in over 10 major global currencies—as if they were local transactions. Earlier this year, SUNRATE introduced its “Trading and Hedging” solutions, designed to equip businesses with advanced FX trading tools, tailored hedging strategies, and a suite of financial instruments, such as OTC Derivatives.

As SUNRATE marks this important milestone, it remains focused on the road ahead. The global payments landscape is evolving rapidly, fuelled by technological innovation and the growing need for streamlined, secure cross-border transactions. The company is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation—harnessing its global network, cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach to redefine the future of international payments.

