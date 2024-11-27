Superpowers Unleashed: FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2024 Inspires 300+ Teen Girls to “Act for Their Futures”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2024 - The FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2024 (the Summit), organized by the JYC Girls Impact Foundation (JYCGIF) and supported by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, Hang Seng Bank, CTF Education Group and 13 other organizations, took place on November 9, 2024, at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, drawing over 300 teen girls to discover their “superpowers” and take purposeful action to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Now in its third year, the Summit was recognized by the Youth Development Commission as an official partner event of the 2024 youthfest@HK, “engaging and helping the youth to develop their potential, enhance their knowledge, and share their experiences.” The Summit’s theme this year, “Find Your Superpower: Aspiring Future Leaders for Action,“ encouraged teens to identify their unique gifts, face challenges head-on, and take proactive steps toward shaping their futures. In the past three years, JYCGIF has organized over 100 events, drawing more than 7,000 participants.

Miss. Alice Mak, SBS, JP, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, served as Summit Guest of Honor. Officiating at the Opening Ceremony, Ms. Mak said: “The new initiative in the Chief Executive’s 2024 Policy Address emphasizes women’s workplace development. The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau will establish a network with female leaders from various sectors and launch the ‘She Inspires’ mentorship program, pairing female university students with senior management mentors, and providing relevant training and activities to cultivate more ‘hold up half the sky’ talent, allowing women to shine in the workplace. Additionally, the Bureau has implemented several initiatives related to women in the past few months, including hosting the first Family and Women’s Development Summit on October 9 and launching a one-stop information portal for families and women earlier last month, which consolidates information on family education, women’s health, and shares relevant legal information.”

In her Keynote Speech, Ms. Diana Cesar, JP, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, said, “I believe that unlimited potential lies within every individual, when we dare to explore and try new things, we’ll always gain something valuable along the way.” She also encouraged young people to seize every opportunity and live life to the fullest.

A Powerhouse of Inspiring Leaders

Meanwhile, the Summit’s Main Panel, “Superpower in Action: From Challenges to Leadership,“ moderated by Ms. Secy Cheung, Founding Board Director, FutureGen Girls Foundation, brought together a powerhouse of women leaders and trailblazers, including: Ms. Janice Lee, CEO of Viu & PCCW Media Group and Chairman of HKTVE Ltd (Viu TV); Ms. Joanna Kwok, Chief Engineer at Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd, the first woman in Hong Kong to pass the licensing exam for Chief Engineer Officer on oceangoing vessels; Ms. Donna Tang, Executive Manager, Charities (Talent & Sector Development), The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Deputy Secretary-General (Secretariat and Core Operations), Institute of Philanthropy; and Ms. Ho Yuen Kei, 2024 Paris Paralympic Games Double Gold Medalist and Boccia Athlete from Team Hong Kong, China. Each panelist shared her own personal journey, offering stories of resilience, growth, and determination, encouraging teen girls to embrace challenges, build confidence, and seize opportunities for the future.

The Summit also featured a “Future Readiness Lab”, designed to empower participants with digital and soft skills, as well as practical career advice for the future. Dr. Alfred Tse from Preface led a session on embracing AI, introducing participants to the vast potential of artificial intelligence to shape their futures. Ms. Gigi Li, Founder of the Curated Style conducted a workshop on how the “power of color” can boost confidence and enhance self-expression; and Professor Ava Kwong, Chairman, Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry, and Professor Terence Wong, Associate Professor and Undergraduate Coordinator, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, guided participants in a session on career flexibility and adaptability, offering strategies to navigate an ever-evolving professional landscape with agility and confidence.

At the Summit, the New Technology Interactive Zone offered a lively space for teen girls to connect with industry leaders and explore future-focused tech. Highlights included music, art, and robotics, featuring a performance by the Musical Chaos Foundation ambassador and a project from Dr. Roberto Alonso Trillo and Dr. Peter Nelson from Hong Kong Baptist University. The Metabow, a sensor-equipped violin bow, showcased tech-enhanced music. Illumina’s DNA sequencing advancements were featured in the Biotechnology Showcase, while Prenetics provided hands-on biotech workshops and career insights.

The IdeaGO Ideathon Finale

The highlight of the day was the IdeaGO Ideathon Finale, where 5 teams of teen girls presented innovative solutions to societal challenges they had been working on for months! Before the audience and judging panel, teams presented their projects, which covered: Challenges and / or opportunities faced by women in society, Environment and sustainable living, Health and wellbeing, and Sports and Fitness. The winners took home awards for their innovative solutions:

The Champion – Deeply Hidden (Cotton Spinners Association Secondary School): A Smart Compost Bin combines Arduino programming and 3D printing to efficiently process kitchen waste using earthworms.

1st Runner-up - Eagle Eye (St. Paul’s Secondary School): BIRD is an automated drone that patrols wetlands, using AI to detect large machinery and lingering individuals. It triggers alarms and captures evidence while monitoring environmental conditions and increasing patrols in damaged areas.

2nd Runner-up Winner – Thyme (Carmel Pak U Secondary School): “Move It” is a free fitness app designed to help users exercise correctly at home, featuring AI posture correction and rewards for low-income individuals. It will also support seniors with voice navigation in familiar dialects to encourage regular physical activity.

“You are the future leaders, the ones who will help shape the Greater Bay Area into a global innovation hub; but leadership isn’t about having all the answers – it’s about having the courage to act, to take the first step, learn from your experiences, and keep moving forward no matter the obstacles,“ Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, FGG Summit Organizing Committee Chairperson and CTF Education Group President and Deputy Vice Chairwoman, told a packed audience of teen girls. “Today isn’t the end of your journey – it’s the beginning of a new chapter. When you leave here, I hope you carry with you the tools, the confidence, and the belief in your own abilities to continue discovering who you are, growing your skills, and leading with your superpowers!”

At the Closing Ceremony, the Summit organizer invited Ms. Secy Cheung, Founding Board Director, FutureGen Girls Foundation, to unveil the FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award, recognizing teen girls who have dedicated themselves to realizing their full potential through the development of future-ready skills and leadership experiences culminating in empowering accomplishments. The Award is organized by the FutureGen Girls Foundation, a charitable organization on a mission to inspire, equip, and educate girls with the essential skills to navigate life’s challenges and cultivate their unique strengths and talents; and empower teen girls and young women to become leaders who drive positive change in society. The Award currently has nearly 60 supporting organizations, including JYC Girls Impact Foundation, and an advisory group of over 30 leaders from 20 industries. On 1st November 2024, enrollment in the Award opened to all teen girls aged between 12-18 at the time of registration, studying at a school registered with the Education Bureau of HKSAR.