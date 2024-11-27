KUALA LUMPUR: The son of a singer from a popular 90s band and his friend pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today to charges of stealing a luxury car belonging to a businesswoman two weeks ago.

Norqyyum Zainori, 29, the singer’s son, Mohd Aliff Naim Mohd Azmir, 38, and another suspect still at large were charged with stealing a Ferrari worth RM300,000.

The car belonged to a 53-year-old businesswoman and was taken from a car wash on Jalan Hillview, Hulu Kelang, at 11.08 am on Nov 17.

They were charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of between one and seven years, as well as a possible fine upon conviction.

The duo also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of retaining stolen property, namely the same Ferrari, knowing it to be stolen.

This offence, under Section 411 of the Penal Code, is punishable by imprisonment of between six months and five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top granted bail of RM3,500 with one surety for each accused and set Feb 6, 2025, for case mention and document submission.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal appeared for the prosecution, while both the accused were represented by lawyers Mohd Firdaus and Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar, respectively.

Earlier, media reports stated that police had detained six individuals, including a woman, suspected of being involved in the theft of a Ferrari, reported missing on Nov 17 from a car wash in Hulu Kelang.