KUALA LUMPUR: The management of welfare for 128 Palestinians brought to Malaysia for medical treatment has been transferred to Ops Ihsan, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) experienced in managing migrant affairs in the country.

Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali said of the total, 41 are patients who have completed their treatment at the Armed Forces Hospital from Aug 16 to Nov 16, while 87 are their relatives.

This group includes a baby born on Oct 31, all of whom stayed at the Wisma Transit in Kuala Lumpur, he added.

He said the Defence Ministry is working with Ops Ihsan to ensure that all Palestinians leaving Wisma Transit receive proper care and assistance, with support from the Palestinian and Egyptian embassies.

“Today marks the official handover of the 128 Palestinians who have received treatment in Malaysia, and they will continue their lives outside Wisma Transit with the help of Ops Ihsan.

“For those wishing to return to Egypt, efforts are being made to arrange their documents and travel with the Egyptian Embassy in Malaysia,” he told reporters after the event.

Present were Malaysian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad, Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr, Palestinian Embassy representative Yusof Al Madhon and Ops Ihsan chairman Jismi Azhari Johari.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement, said that during the treatment period, the 41 Palestinian patients received various medical care, including orthopaedic, paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology treatments.

“The handover to Ops Ihsan is to improve post-treatment care to ensure the Palestinians can lead a more practical life, assimilate and adapt to the local culture,” the statement said.

Ops Ihsan was mobilised by the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Global Peace Mission Malaysia, Red A Humanitarian Development Global, MERCY Malaysia, Pertubuhan Ihsan Johor, BeVital and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation as the main coordinator, with support from 50 other NGOs.

On Aug 4, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced at the Palestinian Solidarity Rally in Bukit Jalil that Malaysia had decided to bring injured Palestinians for medical treatment in Malaysia.

Two Royal Malaysian Air Force Airbus A-400M aircraft then transported 127 Palestinian civilians from Egypt to the Subang Air Force Base on Aug 16.