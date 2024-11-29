$!SUSS Launches the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care to Tackle Global Healthcare Challenges

● The pioneering Alliance, guided by founding members from leading universities across Asia, North America, and Europe, aims to foster cross-border collaboration among health and social care players as well as academic institutions and policymakers.

● A new node will be set up to support the Alliance’s objectives in advancing holistic, patient-centred solutions in Singapore and beyond.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) today launched the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care (IAIC), a pioneering initiative uniting healthcare providers, social service agencies, academics, and policymakers worldwide. By fostering cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing, the IAIC seeks to advance holistic patient-centred solutions that address the complex needs of ageing populations globally, along with challenges presented by chronic diseases.

The IAIC was officially launched at a gala dinner attended by Guest-of-Honour, Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Heng Swee Keat and over 200 guests, including IAIC founding members from overseas universities, senior representatives from healthcare and social service sectors as well as industry partners.

SUSS also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with local community organisations St Luke’s ElderCare, TOUCH Community Services, and Tsao Foundation, as well as cloud computing company Alibaba Cloud, to deepen the university’s focus on integrated care.

The University has been an active champion in transforming integrated care in Singapore and aims to do more across the region. The launch of IAIC builds upon the collaborations initiated at the inaugural Integrated Care Learning Symposium (ICLS) in October 2023, which brought together seven key healthcare and social sector partners in Singapore to drive capability-building and talent development in integrated care.

These partnerships have led to the start of several projects to benefit the community.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, President, SUSS, said, “We are proud to launch the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care, furthering our role as a connector and facilitator in transforming integrated care in Singapore and now, globally. The IAIC represents a powerful collaboration that brings together diverse expertise and perspectives from multiple players worldwide. We are excited to collaborate with our partners to bridge health and social care, making a real and positive impact on patients, especially older adults. By fostering cross-border collaboration, SUSS aims to shape a more inclusive future for healthcare that prioritises people above all else.”

Addressing global healthcare challenges with like-minded partners

With ageing populations and the rise of chronic diseases globally, there is a pressing need to deliver sustainable, patient-centred integrated care that prioritises the dignity, well-being and quality of life for older people worldwide.

The IAIC is committed to promoting integrated care through sharing best practices, fostering collaborative learning, developing innovative care strategies, driving research, and influencing policy.

Initiatives by IAIC will be grounded in five strategic themes:

1. Continuity of Care

Creating seamless transitions across healthcare settings.

2. Healthy Ageing

Focusing on preventive and early intervention strategies.

3. Digital Inclusion and Innovation

Leveraging technology to enhance care delivery.

4. Training and Capacity Building

Developing healthcare professionals’ competencies.

5. Governance and Economics

Establishing sustainable, scalable healthcare models.

Led by SUSS, the IAIC is supported by founding members from 13 leading universities across Asia, North America, and Europe, known for their expertise in the fields of healthcare, social sciences, and gerontology. By uniting like-minded partners from different continents, the IAIC will also bring a valuable Asian perspective to the forefront of global conversations on integrated care models.

The IAIC founding members are: