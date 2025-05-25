$!Teen Innovators Win Top Prize for Plastic Alternative in Hang Seng x HKFYG’s Seek Our Ways Social Ideation Programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2025 - A team of four Form Three students from Good Hope School has developed a revolutionary plastic alternative, earning them the Junior Division Grand Award in the inaugural Seek Our Ways Social Ideation Programme. Their invention, the “Fully Biodegradable Gel”, offers an edible, dissolvable and eco-friendly solution to single-use plastic.

Supported by Hang Seng Bank and organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) Leadership Institute, the Programme themed “Future Exploration is in the Hands of Youths”, focused on three key social areas: “Environment and Sustainable Development,“ “Promoting Sports for All,“ and “Elderly and Wellness.” It encourages young people to tackle social issues through creative solutions. The debut edition attracted an overwhelming response, receiving nearly 1,000 applications from students. After over 10,000 hours of diverse learning and mentorship over six months, more than 400 participants developed nearly 90 innovative solutions to drive social progress.

Following rigorous rounds of competition, nine teams advanced to the finals held recently, where they presented their ideas to a panel of judges. Three winning teams were selected based on their solutions’ effectiveness, innovation, scalability and their presentation skills.

The Final Pitching Competition and Award Presentation Ceremony took place at Hang Seng Headquarters, with Eric Chan Sui-wai, Commissioner for Youth officiating as the Guest of Honor. He was joined by Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, Hsu Siu-man, Executive Director of the HKFYG and Grace Chan Man-yee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. The event also brought together school representatives, mentors and over 400 students to witness the emergence of winning teams.

Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, said, “As Hong Kong’s largest local bank, Hang Seng Bank is very pleased to leverage our connections and the expertise of our colleagues to empower youth in driving social innovation through this Programme, alongside our financial support. We hope this Programme encourages young people to engage with societal issues, broaden their horizons and ignite their interests in social innovation.”

Hsu Siu-man, Executive Director of the HKFYG, remarked, “Social innovation requires keen insight and the courage to change; every change begins with attention to issues and imagination for the future. I am delighted to see participants actively engage in the Programme, injecting new hope and possibility into society.” She also expressed her gratitude to Hang Seng Bank and other partnering organisations for their support in nurturing future leaders.”

Fifteen-year-old students Ho Lok Ting, Law Hau Wing, Lo Sin Sum and Tsang Lok Yu, the Grand Award winners in the Junior Secondary Division, designed their “Fully Biodegradable Gel” after learning about sea turtles harmed by plastic waste. The material, made from gelatin and agar, can package dry foods or even serve as shopping bags while decomposing harmlessly.” Law Hau Wing said, “Traditional plastic linger for centuries as it is non-biodegradable and harmful to the environment. Our ‘Fully Biodegradable Gel’ disappears without a trace. We hope to collaborate with food manufacturers to bring the product to market.”

The Senior Secondary Division Grand Award went to Fanling Kau Yan College, where five Form Four and Form Five students, Chen Tin Oi, Lee Yan Ue, Liang Ka Ki, Ng Ka Yin and Zou Tsz Ham designed a “One School, One Elderly Centre” proposal to pair schools with elderly centres, fostering mutual learning and companionship. Inspired by an initiative in their sister school in Mainland China, the team developed a sustainable model including curricula, activities, and a B2B framework to scale the project in Hong Kong.

A cross-university team from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong College of Technology, won the Tertiary Division Grand Award for “Fruitful”, a project repurposing apple pulp into leather-like material. Over the past six months, team members Cheng Hoi Kei, Ho Ka Hei, Lai In Ha, Wong Ngai Fung and Yau Ho Lun conducted in-depth research on this technology and overcame technical challenges. They aim to produce wallets, coasters and other accessories, reducing reliance on synthetic fabrics to promote sustainable development in Hong Kong.

Each winning team will receive HK$20,000 and an opportunity for valuable career immersion experience at Hang Seng Bank. Audience-voted “My Favourite Team” Awards were also presented, with each winning team receiving HK$5,000. For further details about the winning teams, please refer to the appendix. The second edition of the Programme will open for applications by the end of this year, encouraging more youngsters to drive social progress.