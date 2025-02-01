The 2025 Taipei New Year’s Party – Most Exclusive Performance Cast in Taiwan Gold Medalists Join Hands with 220,000 Other Revelers for the Grand New Year Year’s Countdown

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025- The 2025 Taipei New Year’s Party has come to a glorious successful conclusion. Not only did the main stage at Citizen Square present the strongest lineup and most exclusive performer cast at any New Year’s event in Taiwan, but as with last year the wonderful performances on the four Diversity Stages again received rave reviews. For the midnight countdown and spectacular six-minute fireworks extravaganza over Taipei 101 that followed, Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an linked hands with four outstanding Taiwanese athletes, 2024 Paris Olympics badminton gold medalist Wang Chi-lin and boxing gold medalist Lin Yu-ting along with Premier12 baseball gold medalists Lee Kai-wei and Chen Kuan-wei from the Wei Chuan Dragons. They were joined by mascots Strong and Bravo the Bear. More than 222,000 people came together online and offline to take part in the countdown to 2025.

The theme of the 2025 Taipei New Year’s Party was “Move,“ says the Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT), Taipei City Government. People in large numbers came to enjoy the shows at the four large Diversity Stages, and the main stage had a powerful super-cast of performers consisting of more than 15 groupings taking the stage in relay, stirring up the heat at the venue to an ever higher temperature. The opening ceremony saw baseball’s famed Dragon Beauties cheerleading squad and DJ RayRay team up with an exuberantly lively performance, the 14 dragon ladies lighting up the scene with their dynamic dance moves. The popular Papun Band performed a suite of their classic tunes, including I Only Wish the Most Mediocre Life, and collaborated with TRASH for the first time to present Yong Yuan Bu Hui Tou (”Never Look Back”). Continuing on its own, TRASH then brought more boiling rock energy to the stage with such hits as Heavyhearted Loser and LOVE.

In addition, Golden Melody queen Penny Tai touched the hearts of everyone in the audience with her soulful tunes, including What If We Still Stay Together and The Love You Want. Karencici and J.Sheon took turns on stage, and the two also combined to perform Hard to Say. The unique musical style of Faith Yang in Stars and other melodies brought passionate applause, and Sam Lee performed his classic love songs Hands Off and Devotion Love, one and all in the audience singing along in unison, enraptured. The group Cosmos People served up a riveting set pulsating with electric energy, delivering Ocean, Let’s Go Running Together, and other hits. HRC BEAST CREW SHADOW, the champion dance group of the city’s 2024 Metro Street Dance Competition, Olympic national breakdance athlete Sun Chen, and the City4 dance group also won acclaim from the audience with their scintillating dance routines

At the celebration’s mid-point a big specially planned surprise was unveiled, bringing delight and amazement to the audience, with singer YELLOW first conducting a video chat with Rozette, a popular Canadian vocal teacher, and then Rozette making a surprise appearance on the stage and the duo singing Shallow. Next, the Korean girl group Apink provided an exclusive Taipei performance, including Mr. Chu and LUV, of a number of their popular tracks, their charming repertoire inspiring ongoing audience screaming and shouting. Heavyweight headliner ENERGY, returning this year, performed Let Go, Friday Night, and other classics, which not only awakened classic memories but also ignited the party atmosphere to the highest temperature!

For the countdown to midnight, Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an joined hands with four outstanding Taiwanese athletes, 2024 Paris Olympics badminton gold medalist Wang Chi-lin and boxing gold medalist Lin Yu-ting along with Premier12 baseball gold medalists Lee Kai-wei and Chen Kuan-wei from the Wei Chuan Dragons, with mascots Strong and Bravo the Bear also joining in. Mayor Chiang announced delivered a speech wishing everyone a Happy New Year, embracing the spirit of 2025 with “Everything is wonderful” Together with both online and offline audiences, he counted down to welcome the arrival of the new year.

The two much anticipated post-fireworks heavyweight finale performers were set to take the stage in turn, bringing the party atmosphere to repeated new climaxes. Gigi Leung recreated her performance of the opening song for her Taipei Arena concert last year, Spaghetti, creating a sense of boundless imagination and New Year hope, and followed this with tunes such as Coward that sketched out memories and evoked the good times of the past for all in attendance. The hot group 831 then hit the stage, powering out heart-thumping titles including East Side and Cheers!, the perfect conclusion for the 2025 Taipei New Year’s Party.

DOIT specially points out that this year’s gala once again demonstrated the cross-unit cooperation and execution capabilities of the Taipei City Government team, including Department of Health(DOH)、Taipei Metro Corporation(TMC)、Department of Transportation(DOT)、Police Department(PD)、Department of Environmental Protection(DEP)、Department of Social Welfare(DSW)、Fire Department(FD)、Department of Information and Tourism(DOIT), with manpower of 7,500 mobilized to ensure the smooth staging of the event, strengthening traffic dispersion and on-site order and maintenance, garbage removal and environmental restoration in peripheral areas, etc. This enabled full crowd dispersal to be completed before

2:10 o’clock in the morning after the New Year’s Party activities, and the systematic restoration of the original order and appearance of the city.