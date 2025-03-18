$!The Educational Foundation of William Louey is to launch a video series to support younger people facing mental health challenges due to education pressures.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 - The William SD Louey Educational Foundation is proud to announce a collaboration with Suicide Prevention Services (SPS) aimed at tackling the mental health challenges faced by young men aged 15–25 in Hong Kong.

The initiative features five key opinion leaders (’KOLs’) and comes at a critical time when youth mental health issues are on the rise. Students are particularly vulnerable to poor mental health due to academic and parental pressure. Studies show that younger people report academic pressure as one of the biggest influences on their well-being.

Suicide claims nearly 1,000 lives annually in Hong Kong, with the number of students considering suicide increasing by 50% since the 2018-2019 academic year. Despite being one of the most developed regions globally, Hong Kong’s psychiatrist-to-population ratio lags significantly behind other developed communities.

The collaboration between the William SD Louey Educational Foundation and SPS aims to speak directly to young men with relatable, expert-backed advice on overcoming mental health challenges, with a particular focus on academic and parental pressure.

Topics will include how to overcome exam stress, bullying and how to navigate feelings of failure. The video series, delivered in Cantonese and English, will feature KOLs including Stephanie Ng, Founder and Executive Director of Body Banter; Michael Chan, Founder of Companion HK; leading psychologist, Dr Adrian Low; D&I Advocate, Charlton Shiu; and Vivek Mahbubani, a comedian and mental health campaigner.

William SD Louey Educational Foundation Founder William Louey, who is well known as the fourth-generation heir of the founder of the Kowloon Motor Bus Company, said:

“Young people need and deserve a system that prioritises mental health, eases academic pressures, and encourages self-confidence and acceptance of individuals’ many strengths. I believe this collaboration will be a valuable step forward to protecting and improving young people’s mental health in Hong Kong.”

Mr. Vincent Ng Chi-kwan, Executive Director of SPS, said:

“SPS receives an average of nearly 10,000 calls per month. Students consistently express feelings of guilt and a sense that they cannot escape their predicaments, leading them to view suicide as their only way out – reflecting a lack of mental health support in the current system and highlighting an urgent need for increased attention to adolescent mental health.”

The full video series will launch on Suicide Prevention Services and William SD Louey Educational Foundation YouTube channels in April 2025.