The Henderson Art Garden Is Now Open to Public

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - Henderson Land Development Company Limited (”Henderson Land” or “the Group”) (Stock code: 12) actively supports and promotes the development of the arts in Hong Kong. By curating diverse artistic experiences, the Group strives to delight and inspire art lovers and the public at large.

In collaboration with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Group has transformed the Lambeth Walk Rest Garden into the Art Garden, an outdoor space adjacent to The Henderson—the Group’s super Grade-A commercial development. This Art Garden seamlessly blends art, innovation and sustainability. The Art Garden officially opened its doors to the public, showcasing a collection of nature-inspired artworks by renowned local and international artists. Amongst which, the artwork created by local artist group resonates with the design philosophy of The Henderson and incorporates conservation elements. This artwork will be on display until 31 May.

The Art Garden and The Henderson share a strong connection. Also designed by the world-leading Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the Art Garden’s elegant curves echo and extend the architectural vision and innovative spirit of The Henderson, making it the first sculpture garden by ZHA in Asia.

Inside the garden, a collection of nature-inspired artworks by renowned international artists is on view. They include Breathing Tree, the first zero-carbon kinetic sculpture shown by American environmental artist Ned Kahn in Hong Kong, which is permanently exhibited. This approximately 7-meter-high art installation combines elements of wind, water and mist, visualizing the power of nature, dynamism and energy.

The world’s first permanently installed digital light artwork created by German digital artist Philipp Frank, Hypnotic Dream, translates a tree’s inner frequencies into abstract light projections on the 200-year-old Chorisia tree in the Art Garden, complemented by immersive soundscapes.

Besides, the Group has continuously supported local young artists and specially invited the local art group STICKYLINE x Leanna Lee to create a limited-time artwork for the Art Garden. The sculpture, The Fractal Forest, marks the first use of fractal geometry and the golden ratio in an art form, echoing the design philosophy of The Henderson while incorporating conservation elements to promote biodiversity. As much as these creations help raise public awareness about the importance of sustainability, they foster a stronger community spirit by drawing people together.

Creating an environment where butterflies can thrive

In addition to the arts, the Group attaches great importance to sustainable development. Thorough consideration was given to maintaining the ecological balance of the Art Garden and its surrounding area during the design process. Since Central and Admiralty are important habitats for various species of butterflies in Hong Kong, the Group worked closely with ecologists and other experts to incorporate a variety of nectar-rich plants in the art garden to create a butterfly-friendly ecological environment, proving that it is possible to balance development and conservation.