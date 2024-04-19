the Hive takes over former WeWork location in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - In partnership with a leading institutional fund, one of the region’s largest Flexible Workspace Operators, The Flexi Group has taken over operations at a former WeWork site in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, and will re-brand the location as the Hive PoHo.

The Hive PoHo, situated at 5-13 New Street, opened in July 2024 and spans approximately 15,000 square feet across four floors in the charming and creative district of Po Hing Fong, Sheung Wan. It will be a second home to over 250 members who will enjoy a variety of communal workstations and private offices for up to 20 persons, meeting, and event spaces for up to 60 persons, a beautiful ground floor terrace, and the Hive’s signature friendly and supportive community atmosphere. Members will also gain access to The Flexi Groups 8 further locations across Hong Kong and 45 across Asia and Australia.

Perfectly situated in the vibrant PoHo area, members will have some of Hong Kong’s favorite restaurants and bars on their doorstep with SoHo and Sai Ying Pun’s High Street within 10 minutes of walking distance. The space is also within 5 minutes walking distance of Sai Ying Pun MTR.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hive to the artistic PoHo area”, said Chris Edwards, Group CEO of The Flexi Group, “This neighborhood’s unique blend of old-world charm and a modern vibe perfectly aligns with our brand’s focus on cultivating collaborative and inspiring environments in creative districts across Hong Kong”.

Jonathan Wright, Knight Frank’s Senior Director of Hong Kong’s Office Strategy & Solutions, shares his commitment to supporting the evolving needs of modern workspaces. “ The successful execution of the Hive PoHo exemplifies the synergy between our teams in delivering exceptional coworking solutions. We are excited to see the Hive flourish in this space and look forward to our continued partnership between both Knight Frank and The Flexi Group”

With this new addition, The Flexi Group continues to expand its presence in Hong Kong to 8 locations under its brand the Hive, providing innovative and flexible workspace solutions for the city’s dynamic business community.

For more information on joining the Hive PoHo or to schedule a tour, please visit www.thehivepoho.com.

