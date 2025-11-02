The mass pilgrimage flocking to Ba Den Mountain, Tay Ninh at the beginning of the Lunar New Year

BA DEN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newsdwire - 10 February 2025 - During the recent Lunar New Year, images capturing packed crowds at the foot of Ba Den Mountain, Tay Ninh resembling an emotive abstract painting, have created a sensation. These photos, shared hundreds of thousands of times by Vietnamese social media platforms, have sparked widespread interest from across the world.

Ba Den Mountain, located in the centre of Tay Ninh province in Vietnam, is the highest mountain in southern Vietnam, with an altitude of 986 metres. As a unique cultural heritage, Ba Den Mountain is not only a naturally scenic spot, but also a significant spiritual centre, visited by tourists with hopes of peace and good health for the year ahead.

The Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival Held annually from the fourth day of the Lunar New Year to the 16th day of the first lunar month, is a unique cultural event and one of the largest festivals in Tay Ninh province.

During this time, massive crowds resembling a “festival camping ground” often appear at the foot of the mountain.

Many pilgrims choose not to stay in hotels or guesthouses but instead spread out mats and blankets to sleep within the Ba Den National Tourist Area, embracing the sacred energy of this revered land. This also allows them to ascend the mountain early the next morning to visit the Ba Pagoda at the summit. Over the years, spending the night at the foot of Ba Den Mountain during the Tet holiday has become a tradition, a spiritual journey, shaping an extraordinary New Year festival unlike any other.

The first month of the lunar calendar, according to Vietnamese beliefs, marks the beginning of a New Year but also a new opportunity and is considered a time to open up the spiritual realm. People believe that offering incense at Ba Den Mountain during this time will bring blessings from Linh Son Thanh Mau (Linh Son Holy Mother) Bodhisattva, a revered deity in southern Vietnamese folklore, known for her miraculous manifestations and compassion, and that they will receive good luck and protection throughout the year. The combination of traditional and spiritual elements has created a huge attraction, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, including international tourists eager to explore Vietnam’s unique cultural heritage.