GUANGDONG, CHINA AND BAGSVÆRD, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 - The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (TUL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Nordisk) today announced that Novo Nordisk and TUL’s wholly-owned subsidiary The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd. (United Biotechnology), have entered into an exclusive license agreement for UBT251, a triple agonist of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon in early-stage clinical development for the treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases.

Under the license agreement, Novo Nordisk will obtain exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize UBT251. United Biotechnology will retain the rights for UBT251 in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. United Biotechnology is eligible to receive an upfront payment of 200 million US dollars and potential milestone payments of up to 1.8 billion dollars from Novo Nordisk, as well as tiered royalties on net sales outside of Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

“Novo Nordisk is dedicated to providing improved treatment options for people living with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases. The addition of a candidate targeting glucagon, as well as GLP-1 and GIP, will add important optionality to our clinical pipeline, as we look to develop a broad portfolio of differentiated treatment options that cater to the diverse needs of people living with these highly prevalent diseases,“ said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. “We look forward to building on United Biotechnology’s scientific work and further exploring the potential best-in-class properties of UBT251 across cardiometabolic disease indications.”

United Biotechnology recently completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1b trial in China designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of multiple subcutaneous injections of UBT251 in people with overweight or obesity.

A total of 36 patients were enrolled in three different dose groups (1mg, 1mg/3mg, 1mg/3mg/6mg). Each group adopted a dose titration method, with subcutaneous injection once a week for 12 consecutive weeks.

The safety profile of UBT251 was consistent with incretin-based therapies. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal and the vast majority were mild to moderate in severity. In the highest dose group, the average weight of the people who completed the trial decreased by 15.1% from baseline, while the average weight of people in the placebo group increased by 1.5% from baseline.

“We are pleased to announce our exclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk for UBT251. As a leading global biopharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk holds a strong position in the treatment of chronic diseases,“ said Mr. Tsoi Hoi Shan, the Chairman of TUL. “TUL is committed to strengthening its presence in the treatment of chronic diseases, including endocrine and metabolic disorders, while actively expanding its footprint in global markets. We believe that Novo Nordisk’s expertise will play a key role in accelerating the global development of UBT251.”

This collaboration represents a pivotal milestone in TUL’s ongoing efforts to establish a global strategic presence and demonstrates its commitment to innovation-driven transformation. TUL will continue to foster scientific innovation, advance high-quality and sustainable development, and accelerate the establishment of a globally competitive framework for manufacturing, R&D, and commercialization.

The closing of this transaction is subject to applicable regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.