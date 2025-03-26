Thai man charged with trafficking drug into country

KANGAR: A Thai man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 147,675 grammes of methamphetamine into the country.

However, no plea was recorded from Muhammatliket Ammalee, 44, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammatliket, who is a pickup driver, was charged with another man, also a Thai national and still at large, with trafficking the drug at the import lane of the Wang Kelian Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) at 11.45 am last March 19.

The charge, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, provides the death penalty or life imprisonment with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

The court set June 20 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom, while Muhammatliket was unrepresented.