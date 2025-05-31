KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - Traders and investors alike are unnerved by the recent turbulence in the bond markets. After Moody’s—a major rating agency—downgraded U.S. government debt on 16 May, and Japanese long-term bond yields soared to multi-decade highs, some market participants started to fear that the world may be on the verge of a major debt crisis. Meanwhile, the yield on 20-year UK government bonds neared 5.5%, a level not seen in 27 years, as investors grew more worried about the extent of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ borrowing plans. Octa Brokers looks at the potential implications of these developments for global markets. Ticking Fiscal Bomb The U.S. mounting national debt has long been the subject of intense debate and concern among economists, policymakers, and the public. Apocalyptic predictions of a U.S. default and dollar collapse are nothing new. They first appeared decades ago and have been surfacing here and there regularly, attracting plenty of followers. However, these predictions have never materialised, while the doomsayers have been dismissed as amateur conspiracy theorists at best and irresponsible alarmists at worst. Still, while we are not inclined to take a grand stance on this issue, we cannot afford to ignore the latest market developments regarding the U.S. debt. Often called a ‘ticking fiscal bomb’, it has recently started raising fears about the nation’s long-term economic stability and potential impact on global markets. ‘On current trends, U.S. national debt is projected to reach $37 trillion in two weeks and may reach $40 trillion by the end of the year. This trend cannot continue forever. The Fed’s [Federal Reserve] printing press may have no limit, but market patience does have its limit’, says Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa broker. Indeed, the market’s perception of risk regarding U.S. government debt has clearly risen. This is evident in the noticeable increase in the cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt over the past month. The spreads on U.S. credit default swaps (CDS)—a key measure of default risk—have reached their widest levels since the 2023 debt ceiling crisis in recent weeks (see chart below). Market stress intensified even more following Moody’s downgrade and the passage of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ in the House of Representatives. The bill features $3.8 trillion in tax cuts and is widely expected to worsen the federal budget deficit outlook. As a result, investors started to demand higher returns for holding long-term U.S. government bonds, pushing the yields on 20-year notes above the important 5% level on 21 May. 5-Year Credit Default Swaps

Kar Yong Ang comments: ‘Policy uncertainty is all over the place. Tariffs, tax bill, debt ceiling. No wonder investors charge a premium for holding the debt of a country, which is not in a ‘triple-A club’ anymore. Investors want higher yield in order to provide long-term lending in the current uncertain climate’. Indeed, the U.S. government actually hit its legal borrowing limit back in January and has been using special procedures to avoid exceeding it and potentially defaulting. However, these measures are expected to run out around late August or early September, at which point the government might be unable to meet all its financial commitments. Yields of government bonds with the longest maturities have been rising sharply not just in the United States but also in Japan and the United Kingdom (UK) (see chart below). On 20 May, Japan’s 20-year government bond (JGB) auction had its worst results since 2012. The demand was weak, with the bid-to-cover ratio dropping to 2.50, while the lowest accepted price was just ¥98.15, some 2% below the expected price. Yields on 20-Year Government Bonds