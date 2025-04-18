KYOTO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 - Travelodge Hotels Asia is excited to welcome thousands of guests to the newly refreshed and renovated Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya, nestled in the lively Shijo Omiya district. Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya now features upgraded interiors, thoughtfully redesigned rooms, and exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 Free grand opening promotion designed for smart travelers looking to experience the best of Kyoto.

Ideally located just a 5-minute walk from Shijo Omiya Station, the hotel offers convenient access to Kyoto’s iconic landmarks, including Nijo Castle, the Kyoto Imperial Palace, and the Gion district. Surrounded by vibrant dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, it’s the perfect base for both first-time and returning visitors.

“At Travelodge Hotels Asia, we believe that great stays should be simple, smart, and stress-free,“ said Pinky Lam, Chief Operating Officer of Travelodge Hotels Asia. “The refreshed Kyoto Shijo Omiya combines Comfort, Convenience, and Connectivity at unbeatable value – right in the heart of Kyoto for local and international guests.”

As part of the grand reopening event, the hotel is currently launching a limited-time Flash Sale – Buy 1 Get 1 Free until 27 May 2025, valid for stay dates until 31 December 2025. Guests who book a minimum stay of 2 nights can also enjoy exclusive bonuses from complimentary Yukata Experiences to a big chance of winning real 24K Gold Bar!

The hotel now features 106 newly renovated rooms in six types, all designed for comfort and convenience of solo, business, friends and family travelers:

Standard Queen – 36 rooms, 14㎡

Superior Queen – 10 rooms, 19㎡

Standard Twin – 40 rooms, 18㎡

Friends & Family Triple – 10 rooms, 18㎡

Friends & Family Quadruple – 8 rooms, 21㎡

Accessible Room – 2 rooms, 17㎡

Book directly at www.travelodgehotels.asia to enjoy exclusive benefits available only on our official website:

Best Price and Promotion Guarantee:Travelodge Hotels Asia ensures members save more and pay less for an elevated stay experience in our hotels.

Up to 5% Cashback for Travelodge Cashback Members:

Join Travelodge Cashback for free at https://www.travelodgehotels.asia/travelodge-cashback/! Earn up to 5% cashback on every booking, which you can use for future stays at any Travelodge Hotels Asia property. Members also get perks like early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.

Pay at Hotel Payment Flexibility:

No fuss, no rush-your booking is secured, and you can pay at the hotel during check-in. Our team is here to ensure a smooth, hassle-free stay.

Flexibility to Modify Your Reservation:

Easily modify your booking anytime using the “My Reservation” feature on our website, based on the room policy.

24/7 Reliable Customer Support:

Travelodge Hotels Asia is one-click away for assistance and help. You can email us at hello@travelodgehotels.asia.

“So, what are we waiting for? We can’t wait to welcome travelers from around the world to our newest Travelodge hotel in Kyoto Shijo Omiya,“ closed Pinky Lam, COO of Travelodge Hotels Asia.

