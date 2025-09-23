TVBS Original Drama 「The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly」Showcases in Seoul

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 – TVBS’s newest original drama, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (舊金山美容院), will premiere on October 19. Before its debut, General Manager Sheena Liu led lead actors Simon Lien and Nash Zhang to Seoul for the 25th Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW), where the series drew attention as part of the Team Taiwan Pavilion.

Produced by acclaimed producer Nick Tai, the drama reimagines everyday Taiwan settings—a breakfast shop and a neighborhood beauty salon—as stages for secrets, family bonds, and moral dilemmas. With a strong ensemble cast including Esther Liu, Simon Lien, and Nash Zhang, the show blends local authenticity with stories that resonate internationally.

For Simon and Nash, it was their first time representing a drama at an international trade fair. Simon admitted to some nerves but joked that having Nash by his side made everything easier. Nash shared how the pavilion’s modern design impressed him. The actors also had a taste of local culture while filming variety show tie-ins Super Taste and Queen, and both laughed about only managing the basics of Korean phrases.

“This project is a milestone for TVBS in bringing Taiwan’s voice to global audiences,“ said Sheena Liu. “It is grounded in our culture, yet its themes of family, justice, and resilience are truly universal.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly premieres October 19 at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+8) on TVBS Channel 42 and TVBS E! on CHT MOD Channel 311, further reinforcing TVBS’s role in championing Taiwanese creativity for the world stage.