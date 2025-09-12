Uni-Bio Science Group and Kexing Biopharm Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Expansion of Osteoporosis Treatment Bogutai®

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire – 12 September 2025 - Uni-Bio Science Group (”the Group”) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136.SH), a leading biopharmaceutical company with extensive expertise in global commercialization. Under this landmark agreement, Beijing Genetech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (”Beijing Genetech”), a subsidiary of the Group, has granted Kexing Biopharm exclusive rights to commercialize Bogutai® (Teriparatide Injection) in six international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico (”Cooperation Regions”). Bogutai® is expected to complete registration and generate revenue in the Cooperation Regions as early as the end of 2026. The signing ceremony, held in Zhangqiu District, Jinan City, marks a pivotal step in the Group's international expansion and its commitment to advancing osteoporosis care worldwide.



Pioneering Osteoporosis Treatment with Proven Results



Bogutai® is a recombinant human parathyroid hormone analog (PTH1–34), an anabolic treatment for osteoporosis that has been widely recognized for its efficacy and safety. Recommended by numerous domestic and international clinical guidelines, Teriparatide is particularly effective in improving bone microarchitecture and reducing fracture risk in postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures.



Since its launch in China in March 2024, Bogutai® has demonstrated rapid market adoption, achieving a remarkable revenue growth of 248.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching approximately HK$65.6 million. This impressive performance underscores the strong demand for innovative osteoporosis therapies and highlights the untapped potential of Bogutai® in global markets.



Addressing the Global Osteoporosis Epidemic



Osteoporosis, often referred to as a “silent killer,“ affects over 200 million people globally, with the aging population exacerbating its prevalence. Early-stage osteoporosis is typically asymptomatic, leading to delayed diagnoses and severe complications such as fractures. In China, for example, only 6.5% of individuals receive osteoporosis treatment within six months of a fracture. Similarly, emerging markets across the Middle East and North Africa face low diagnosis and treatment rates despite growing awareness and significant patient populations.



Injectable therapies like Teriparatide have been recommended by the Guidelines for Rational Drug Use of Osteoporosis in Primary Care (2021) for patients unable to tolerate oral medications, those with poor adherence, or individuals at high risk of fractures, including elderly patients with multiple vertebral or hip fractures. With its targeted mechanism of action as a bone-forming agent, Bogutai® is uniquely positioned to address this unmet medical need in both established and emerging markets. It is estimated that the osteoporosis market in the Cooperation Regions is nearly USD 1.5 billion, with a patient population exceeding 10 million.



A Collaboration Built on Complementary Strengths



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science Group, said: “Teriparatide Injection is a transformative therapy with immense potential in overseas markets. By partnering with Kexing Biopharm, a company with a robust international commercialization network and proven operational expertise, we are confident in our ability to bring Bogutai® to patients in need across key regions. This collaboration represents a critical step in our mission to improve global bone health.”



Mr. Zhao Yanqing, General Manager of Kexing Biopharm, added: “We are excited to join forces with Uni-Bio Science Group to unlock the regional potential of Bogutai®. With our established capabilities in regulatory approvals and market promotion, we aim to accelerate product registration and commercialization, ensuring that this innovative therapy reaches patients quickly and effectively.”



Enhancing Global Competitiveness in Osteoporosis Care



With over 20 years of international commercialization experience, Kexing Biopharm has built a strong marketing network spanning the European Union and emerging markets. The addition of Bogutai® to its portfolio complements its existing success with previously introduced denosumab injection, creating a comprehensive suite of osteoporosis treatments that combines “anti-resorptive” and “bone-forming” therapies. This synergy enhances the competitiveness of both companies in addressing the growing global demand for osteoporosis care.



For Uni-Bio Science Group, this partnership is a key milestone in its internationalization strategy. Bogutai® is expected to generate revenue in the Cooperation Regions as early as the end of 2026, and with its competitive pricing, it may achieve higher profit margins. Beyond the collaboration with Kexing Biopharm, the Group is actively pursuing FDA approval for Bogutai® in the United States, having already received a waiver for in vivo bioequivalence studies. With this expedited regulatory pathway, FDA approval is anticipated in 2027, further solidifying the Group's position as a leader in osteoporosis treatment.



The Group is also advancing innovative pipeline products, including Uni-PTH (microneedle) for osteoporosis and UB107 (a Class III medical device) for bone repair, reinforcing its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in bone metabolism and regenerative medicine.



Shaping the Future of Osteoporosis Treatment



Looking ahead, Uni-Bio Science Group remains dedicated to expanding its global footprint, deepening strategic partnerships, and accelerating the development of innovative therapies. By bringing Chinese innovation to the world, the Group aims to improve the lives of osteoporosis patients and set new standards in bone health and regenerative medicine.



