ViewQwest Enhances Malaysia Commercial Leadership Team to Drive Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2025 - ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications, network, and security services provider in Southeast Asia, has announced the appointment of Simon Ang as Head of Enterprise Sales in Malaysia. This strategic appointment underscores ViewQwest’s commitment to strengthening its commercial presence and accelerating business growth in a key market for its rapidly expanding managed services portfolio. Ang will lead the company’s enterprise engagement strategy, driving deeper partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that support Malaysia’s digital transformation.

With over 30 years of experience in IT and telecommunications, Ang brings extensive expertise in enterprise sales, business development, and strategic account management. Prior to joining ViewQwest, he served as Director of Carrier Relations at DCConnect, overseeing telecom network wholesale operations in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. He also led Platform and Managed Services at NTT MSC Sdn Bhd’s Cloud Services Division, and held leadership roles at global firms such as IBM, HP, and PCCW, where he drove market expansion, digital transformation, and operational excellence.

“Simon’s leadership and deep understanding of enterprise solutions come at a pivotal time for ViewQwest,“ said Benjamin Tan, Chief Commercial Officer of ViewQwest. “As we accelerate our commercial efforts in Malaysia, his expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our market position and ensuring our solutions effectively address enterprise needs.”

Ang expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I’m excited to join ViewQwest at this transformative stage of its growth. With our innovative suite of services tailored for the Malaysian market, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses optimize their networks and enhance cybersecurity. A key focus will be on revitalizing the Enterprise Sales team, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and strategies needed to drive meaningful business impact.”

His appointment reinforces ViewQwest’s commitment to investing in both commercial and technical talent to support its rapid growth as a trusted partner for network and security transformation. With Ang’s deep experience in business development and partner management, the company aims to strengthen channel partnerships and expand strategic alliances, further solidifying its leadership in the region.

“I am confident that with Simon on board, our Enterprise Sales team will be even more empowered to drive growth and success,“ added Tan.

