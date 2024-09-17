$!VinFast officially launches the VF 3 electric vehicle in the Philippines

VinFast is accepting deposits of 5,000 pesos through its official website or at authorized dealerships (refundable under VinFast’s terms).

Moreover, from September 19 to 30, for only 40,000 pesos, early customers can customize their car’s paint beyond the nine available colors. This will be the only time VinFast offers this exclusive privilege for the VF 3.

Additionally, early VF 3 customers will have the privilege of choosing from nine striking exterior paint colors, including four base colors and five premium options, free of charge. Premium paint colors will cost an additional 20,000 pesos after this period.

From September 19 to 30, early customers who reserve the VF 3 will enjoy several attractive incentives and privileges, including a special price of 605,000 pesos (battery subscription) or 705,000 pesos (battery included). After this period, the prices will revert to the MSRP of 645,000 pesos (battery subscription) and 745,000 pesos (battery included).

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2024 - Following its resounding success in Vietnam, VinFast Auto has officially opened pre-orders for the VF 3 in the Philippines. This marks the first time VinFast is launching its stylish mini electric SUV in an international market.

The VF 3 boasts a compact design with dimensions of 3,190 x 1,679 x 1,622 mm and a wheelbase of 2,075 mm, perfectly suited for city roads in the Philippines. It is equipped with 16-inch wheels, providing an impressive ground clearance of 191 mm, allowing for smooth navigation across various terrains.

Despite its small size, the VF 3 is powered by a 32 kW electric motor, providing a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, the VF 3 can travel up to 210 km on a full charge, fully meeting the needs of city driving. Fast charging from 10% to 70% in just 36 minutes adds convenience by saving time.

The VF 3 stands out with its youthful and dynamic design, offering nine exterior color options, making it an ideal choice for young individuals to express their personality. The interior is optimized for four passengers, with foldable rear seats that can expand the cargo space to 285 liters. A large 10-inch infotainment screen ensures that every journey in the VF 3 is enjoyable.

Even as the most affordable model in VinFast’s lineup, the VF 3 comes equipped with a full range of essential features, including safety and driver-assist technologies, providing a smooth and convenient driving experience, even for first-time drivers. Each VF 3 comes with a portable charger, ensuring peace of mind for customers when it comes to battery concerns.

To give customers peace of mind throughout their EV ownership, VinFast offers the best after-sales policies in the market, including a 7-year/160,000 km warranty for the VF 3, an 8-year unlimited mileage battery warranty (for battery purchase), and free maintenance and battery replacement if the battery capacity drops below 70% (for battery subscription).

Mr. Cao Ngoc Nguyen Duy, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared: “We are excited to launch the VF 3, which has been very successful in Vietnam, to the Philippine market. We believe this vehicle will bring a breath of fresh air to the Philippine automotive market and continue VinFast’s success story. With its affordability, ease of driving, and ease of ownership, the VF 3 can meet the needs of a wide range of customers, especially the younger generation, who plays a key role in the transition to sustainable transportation. By introducing the VF 3, VinFast also demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the green transition in the Philippines.”

In just a few months of being in the Philippines, VinFast has demonstrated its long-term commitment to the market by opening multiple dealerships and launching electric vehicle models tailored to consumer needs. The launch of the VF 3 marks another significant milestone in VinFast’s journey in the Philippines, reaffirming its commitment to providing premium quality products at inclusive prices with outstanding after-sales policies.

