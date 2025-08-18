VinFast Philippines honored at the 2025 Legacy Awards for Business

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2025 - VinFast Philippines has been honored at the 2025 Legacy Awards for Business in the category of “Excellence in Strategic Mobility Innovation.” The award recognizes the company’s pioneering efforts in promoting sustainable transportation, inclusive economic growth, and positive community impact across the Philippines.

The Legacy Awards, first launched in 2020, are a prestigious recognition platform that celebrates businesses, brands, and individuals who have successfully integrated sustainable development thinking into their core strategies. The program also highlights impactful business social responsibility (BSR) initiatives that address environmental, economic, and human development issues.

With the guiding message, “Because your business is your legacy,“ the awards not only serve as a platform to honor achievements but also as a call to action for the business community to invest more meaningfully in projects that benefit society and future generations.

VinFast Philippines’ recognition at this year’s awards reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to the Philippines. The company has not only introduced a line-up of smart, high-quality, eco-friendly electric vehicles but also actively contributed to community development through a series of meaningful social responsibility initiatives.

Mr. Abner Berdos, Deputy CEO of Sales and Dealer Network Development at VinFast Philippines, shared: “We are truly honored to receive the Legacy Award for Business – a meaningful recognition of the journey VinFast is committed to in the Philippines. From day one, our mission has extended beyond delivering high-quality EVs; we strive to be a catalyst for positive change – where green mobility, sustainable growth, and social responsibility go hand in hand. Through breakthrough programs such as affordable financing schemes and partnerships to expand nationwide charging infrastructure, we aim to make EV ownership accessible to all Filipinos, regardless of location or income level. This award affirms our belief that a business can thrive while keeping people and the planet at the heart of every strategic decision, contributing to a cleaner environment, economic progress, and a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The Chairman of the organizing committee, Director Wilfredo Jordan Lemque Jr., noted: “VinFast Philippines has made a significant mark on the journey toward sustainable mobility in our country. More than just an EV company, VinFast is building a people-centered smart transportation ecosystem with strong commitments to the environment, education, and community development. This perfectly embodies the spirit of the Legacy Awards: celebrating businesses that leave behind more than just profit – they leave behind purpose. We believe VinFast will continue to serve as a model for a new generation of enterprises – innovative, responsible, and driven by action.”

Nearly a year since entering the Philippine market, VinFast continues to scale up its operations with a portfolio of smart electric vehicles, flexible sales programs, and a growing aftersales support network. Across Southeast Asia, VinFast is advancing a comprehensive “For a Green Future” strategy, with a strong focus on expanding its charging station network, service hubs, and customer support platforms. This integrated model, proven successful in Vietnam, is now being replicated in key markets such as the Philippines.