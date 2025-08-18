Government to carefully study retirement age extension, says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will conduct a comprehensive study on the proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age to 65 for civil servants and private sector workers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the study under the National Ageing Framework will examine multiple factors.

She stated that health, productivity, promotion opportunities for younger officers, and financial implications will be considered.

“The Public Service Department (PSD) is not rushing into this matter and is carrying out a thorough study,” she said.

Dr Zaliha noted that discussions with CUEPACS are ongoing, focusing on phased implementation and early retirement options.

Health and psychometric assessments for those wishing to work until 65 are also being reviewed.

She made these remarks while concluding the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat.

Until the study is finalised, the retirement age remains at 60 under existing pension laws.

Dr Zaliha also addressed measures to support the elderly, projected to make up 17.3% of the population by 2040.

Her ministry has proposed elderly-friendly housing concepts under the KL Structure Plan 2040.

These include retirement homes, medical-assisted housing, and retirement villages.

Eight sites for Subsidised Public Rental Housing (PASS) have been identified, including two in Bukit Bintang.

Kuala Lumpur currently has 24.64 km of covered walkways linked to public transport.

The city aims to enhance this network to promote efficient and eco-friendly mobility by 2040. - Bernama