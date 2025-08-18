Police probe viral video of woman jumping from car on SPRINT Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a viral 14-second video showing a woman jumping from a moving vehicle on the SPRINT Highway.

The footage, shared on a Facebook account named Lion Wong, captured the woman exiting the speeding car.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed the incident but noted no official report has been filed.

“The woman fell onto the road and was nearly hit by several vehicles,” he said.

Authorities have urged witnesses or those with information to contact the Brickfields Police Operations Room at 03-22979222.

Alternatively, tips can be relayed to the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station. - Bernama