VinFast Philippines secures official CAMPI membership

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - VinFast Philippines has officially joined the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), marking a key step in its efforts to strengthen its presence in the local automotive industry.

Founded in 1995, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) has been instrumental in championing the interests of the automotive sector, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth. As of May 2025, the association accounts for more than 92 percent of Philippine auto sales.

Committed to developing a viable and self-sustaining local industry, CAMPI works closely with the government and key stakeholders to shape policies, regulations, and standards that drive economic growth. Through its efforts, CAMPI promotes investment, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, environmental protection, and road safety across the sector.

As a member of CAMPI, VinFast will work alongside other leading automotive players to help shape policies, programs, and industry standards that support innovation and sustainable growth.

Ms. Doan Thi Mai Anh, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared: “We are proud to announce that VinFast is now an official member of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the country’s leading automotive industry association. This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the Philippines through clean, smart, and sustainable transportation. As a CAMPI member, VinFast will actively collaborate with industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to support innovation, infrastructure, and responsible vehicle manufacturing and distribution across the nation. Joining CAMPI strengthens our mission to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of the Philippine automotive sector.”

Mr. Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, CAMPI President, shared: “We are honored to extend a warm welcome to VinFast – Vietnam’s pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer – as one of the newest members of CAMPI. VinFast’s entry, as a pure electric mobility brand, marks a significant milestone that is poised to inject renewed momentum into the Philippine automotive industry. By introducing innovative, environmentally sustainable, and accessible transportation solutions, VinFast is expected to play a vital role in advancing the country’s journey toward a greener and more sustainable future.”

After a year since its market entry in the Philippines, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence with its portfolio of smart EV models, attractive sales offerings, and a continuously refined after-sales support system.

With strong backing from Vingroup, Vietnam’s leading conglomerate, and the strategic determination of Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast is actively pursuing the development of a comprehensive “For a Green Future” ecosystem across Southeast Asia, placing strong emphasis on the collaborative growth of charging infrastructure and service networks. This framework, established successfully in Vietnam, is now being extended to promising markets such as the Philippines.

With a diverse portfolio that includes the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9, VinFast offers a broad range of sustainable mobility solutions. The VinFast VF 6, in particular, is poised to be a key driver for EV adoption in the Philippines, building on its strong performance in Vietnam and favorable reception in European markets. It presents an enticing and affordable option for Filipino consumers eager to embrace eco-friendly transportation.

