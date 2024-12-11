$!VinFast secures top market position in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 – VinFast announced it has delivered more than 11,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to domestic customers in October, bringing its total sales since the beginning of the year to over 51,000 EVs. This positions VinFast as the best-selling automotive brand in the Vietnamese market for October and the first ten months of 2024. VinFast is confident in maintaining its domestic leadership and contributing to the green transition of Vietnam’s transportation sector.

Since the beginning of the year, VinFast has delivered over 51,000 EVs in the Vietnamese market, officially becoming the best-selling automotive brand in the country. Following strong sales in September 2024, VinFast continued its momentum in October by delivering more than 11,000 EVs—a 21% increase over the previous month. The VF 3 and VF 5 were the top-selling models, with nearly 5,000 EVs and over 2,600 EVs sold, respectively. With a substantial number of pre-orders, large-scale production capacity, as well as a continuously expanding network of dealership and charging stations nationwide, VinFast is confident in maintaining its top position in the Vietnamese market and further widening its lead over competitors. VinFast becoming the best-selling car brand in its domestic market marks a significant breakthrough for Vietnam automotive industry. In just over five years since market entry, VinFast managed to not only establish a firm foothold but also overtake foreign competitors to secure the largest market share. Notably, VinFast is also the first electric vehicle brand to surpass gasoline-powered competitor to become the market-leading brand, just two years after its transition to a pure-play brand. VinFast's remarkable growth is a testament to the capabilities and resilience of the Vietnamese people in high-tech industry, and underscores strong consumer support for eco-friendly, smart electric vehicles. Vietnam is now among the few countries where domestic auto sales are led by a pure-play EV company.