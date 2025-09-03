Vatican and Israel disagree on origin of Pope Leo-Herzog meeting

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet at the Vatican on Thursday amidst a diplomatic disagreement over the meeting’s origin.

The Israeli presidency issued a statement claiming the meeting occurred at the pope’s personal invitation.

The Vatican responded with an unusual public statement clarifying its standard protocol for such meetings.

“It is the Holy See’s practice to accede to requests for an audience with the pope made by Heads of State and Government; it is not its practice to extend invitations to them,“ the Vatican stated.

An Israeli presidential source later explained that Herzog had originally been scheduled to meet the late Pope Francis before his illness and passing.

The source confirmed the new meeting with Pope Leo was arranged through full diplomatic coordination with the Vatican.

Herzog’s office stated the leaders would discuss hostage returns from Gaza, combating global antisemitism, and protecting Middle Eastern Christian communities.

Pope Leo has recently intensified his calls for a permanent ceasefire in the nearly two-year Gaza conflict.

The first American pope issued a strong appeal last week for ending hostilities, releasing hostages, and providing humanitarian aid.

The Vatican typically maintains strict neutrality in world affairs and rarely comments on papal meetings beforehand.

Its standard practice involves issuing brief statements only after meetings conclude.

Pope Leo has two confirmed meetings with world leaders this week, including Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Friday.

Leo was elected in May to succeed Pope Francis, who had frequently criticised Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. – Reuters