$!VinFast signs MOU with Motech to expand service workshop network in the Philippines

VinFast and Motech Automotive Service Centers, through its franchisor and operator in the Philippines, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on expanding the service network for VinFast electric vehicles in the market. The agreement aims to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles among Filipino consumers, while affirming VinFast's long-term commitment and determination to promote green

Under the MOU, VinFast and Motech will actively work together toward the goal of accrediting 63 Motech service workshops as authorized VinFast service centers. These service centers will be authorized to perform repairs, warranties, and maintenance for VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.

As part of its commitment to enhancing customer experience, VinFast plans to establish more than 100 similar service workshops across the Philippines this year, and its recent agreement with Motech is part of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker’s plan to expand its partner network in the Philippines.

Motech’s service workshops will meet VinFast’s standards for facilities, equipment, and personnel, with a priority on providing genuine services and parts to VinFast owners.

To facilitate the rapid expansion of Motech’s authorized VinFast service workshop system, VinFast will provide personnel training and technical advice. This support is especially important given the expected volume growth of VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.

Motech currently operates a chain of auto service centers with a variety of models and scales, encompassing hundreds of facilities throughout the Philippines, including locations from the tip of the Philippine archipelago in Tuguegarao, to the main cities of Metro Manila, and down south to the island of Mindanao.

Furthermore, the two parties will actively explore business cooperation opportunities, information sharing, and joint marketing activities related to electric vehicle after-sales services in Southeast Asia.

Johann Rommel Naguiat, President and CEO of Motech Automotive Philippines shared: “Motech is thrilled to partner with VinFast as an authorized service provider for their electric vehicles in the Philippines. Confident in VinFast’s potential within Southeast Asian market, Motech looks forward to this collaboration to support the growing EV market and to continue to deliver exceptional customer experience. Further, this partnership between VinFast and Motech, a first of its kind in the Philippines, helps the Philippine market embrace the change to greener mobility, by answering the issue of not only range anxiety, but that of the issue of service anxiety as well. With Motech’s network of stores and the reputation it has built in its communities, VinFast customers can drive with confidence, that their VinFast vehicle will be well cared for, anywhere at anytime.”

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: “Leveraging Motech’s strong reputation, experience, and extensive service network, we aim to provide Filipino customers with peace of mind and satisfaction, aligning with VinFast’s core principles of high quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and outstanding after-sales policy. We are confident this partnership will simplify EV ownership and usage, empowering customers to join the global movement towards green transportation.”

Since officially entering the Philippine market in 2024, alongside launching its green and smart car models, VinFast has strongly affirmed its long-term commitment through attractive sales policies and a continuously expanding after-sales network.

By partnering with leading, reputable after-sales service providers, VinFast has not only optimized its Philippine operations but also strengthened its brand recognition, demonstrating its “Customer-centric” philosophy throughout its global expansion.

In Southeast Asia, VinFast is actively pursuing its “For a Green Future” vision by developing a comprehensive and inclusive electric vehicle ecosystem, focusing on expanding the network of charging stations through collaborative efforts. This vision has achieved significant success in Vietnam and is expected to continue growing in other potential markets./.

