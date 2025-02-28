Johor police confirm discovery of charred body in vehicle

BATU PAHAT: A charred human skeleton was discovered inside a completely burnt four-wheel-drive vehicle in the Batu Tiga cemetery area along Jalan Yong Peng-Ayer Hitam, Johor police confirmed.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the grisly find was reported at 1 pm yesterday by a 45-year-old local man who worked as a gravedigger.

An initial investigation by the Johor Criminal Investigation Department’s Forensic Investigation Team found that the vehicle was entirely destroyed by fire, with the remains inside.

“Forensic Pathologists from Kluang Hospital and the police revisited the scene today for further examination,“ he said in a statement.

A post-mortem conducted at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat confirmed that the body was 100 per cent burnt, with the cause of death listed as ‘Severe Burn - Charred Body.’

The case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).