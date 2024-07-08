VinFast to participate in Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2024 - VinFast Auto today announces its participation in the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, taking place from July 18 to 28. At Indonesia’s largest international auto show, customers will have the chance to test drive VinFast’s VF 5 and VF e34 models with right-hand drive configurations.

VinFast will introduce its diverse range of modern electric vehicles at GIIAS 2024, including the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, spanning from A-SUV to E-SUV segments. Notably, the VF 5 and VF e34, which are the first two models launched in Indonesia, will be presented with right-hand drive configurations specifically tailored for the Indonesian market and available for public test drives.

VinFast’s smart and modern urban electric SUVs, combined with flexible sales policies and a pioneering battery subscription program, offer Indonesian customers diverse choices to accelerate EV adoption and move toward a greener mobility future.

Visitors to the VinFast booth at GIIAS will experience the immersive “Living Unbound’’ spirit through its modern design, featuring blue and silver as primary colors. The brand’s signature V-shaped LED lighting system evokes a green mobility future, symbolizing VinFast’s commitment to an electrification revolution in Indonesia and the region.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: “GIIAS 2024 is an opportunity for VinFast to bring its products closer to Indonesian consumers, reaffirming our strong commitment to accompany Indonesians on the journey to a future of green transportation. We are confident in our ability to meet the diverse needs of customers and proud to introduce a modern, intelligent, and environmentally friendly EV ecosystem that contributes to a better and greener future for everyone.”

GIIAS is the largest auto show in Indonesia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia, with the participation of hundreds of leading automotive brands worldwide.

VinFast’s booth will be open to the public from July 18 to 28. During this time, visitors will also have the opportunity to test drive the VF e34 and VF 5 and their available smart features, as well as meet VinFast’s new Brand Ambassador for the VF 5, the beloved South Korean actress, Kim You Jung, on July 21. This global collaboration highlights VF 5 seamless integration into the stylish city lifestyle, blending sleek design with eco-friendly efficiency.