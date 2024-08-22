Vinhomes: Elevating Vietnam’s real estate standards through innovation

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - Vinhomes has redefined urban living in Vietnam, creating exceptional residential spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, technology, and community. With a portfolio of 29 projects across eight provinces and cities, the company has set new standards for urban lifestyles in Vietnam. Building on its success and capitalizing on Vietnam’s economic growth, Vinhomes is now attracting foreign buyers with strategic vision and unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

Vinhomes Ocean City

Over 3 decades of development, Vingroup has emerged as a pioneering force in Vietnam, building a portfolio of top brands across a range of nascent industries.

In 2013, the conglomerate also launched Vinhomes, marking its entry into the real estate market. This venture rapidly evolved into a series of high-end residential and commercial developments that reshaped Vietnam’s urban skyline and introduced international living standards to the country.

Redefining Vietnam’s Skyline

In the early 2000s, when the Vietnamese real estate market demanded little more than basic shelter, Vingroup’s Vinhomes introduced a new concept: the gated, amenity-rich luxury condominium. Vincom Ba Trieu, with its civilized living spaces, was a pioneering example. Soon after, Vinhomes elevated its ambitions with the “all-in-one” urban model embodied by Vinhomes Royal City and Vinhomes Times City.

As this concept gained traction, Vinhomes again redefined the market with a dual focus on green living and integrated utilities. With each successive project, the developer eschewed repetition, introducing fresh elements and solidifying its reputation as a dynamic force capable of consistently reimagining the residential experience.

Vinhomes has cemented its position as a real estate titan through a nationwide portfolio of projects. Investors have recognized the company’s ability to seamlessly navigate the entire real estate value chain, from market analysis to post-sale management. This comprehensive approach, characterized by meticulous planning and execution, has been instrumental in Vinhomes’ development of pioneering products. By consistently researching global trends and best practices, the company has maintained its leadership role in the industry.

Even during the real estate market’s downturn between 2011 and 2013, Vinhomes properties remained in high demand. Data from leading market research firms like CBRE, Savills, and JLL consistently show the brand accounting for a significant portion of total supply, particularly in 2016 and 2017.

Beyond its financial success, Vinhomes has cultivated a strong reputation for creating exceptional living environments. Residents benefit from a comprehensive ecosystem of amenities, including schools, healthcare facilities, recreational spaces, and retail outlets. With a commitment to fostering community engagement, Vinhomes has transformed its developments into thriving urban hubs, earning accolades as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live. This holistic approach has propelled the company to the forefront of Vietnam’s real estate industry.

In a bold reimagining of urban living, Vinhomes has created an aquatic oasis in the heart of Hanoi. At the center of its Ocean City megaproject lies a 6.2-hectare saltwater lake, a first-of-its-kind amenity in the Vietnamese capital.

Vinhomes has further expanded its vision with Vinhomes Royal Island, an 877-hectare development inspired by the world’s most coveted island getaways. This project offers residents a unique blend of luxury, natural beauty, and modern conveniences. The community boasts an extensive network of 31 parks, swimming pools, and sports facilities.

Vinhomes Can Leverage Vietnam’s Growth to Attract Foreign Buyers

With a proven track record and the allure of Vietnam’s growing economy, Vinhomes is now courting foreign investment for its internationally-benchmarked developments. The company’s strategic acumen and unwavering dedication to quality and innovation have propelled it to the forefront of the Vietnamese and global real estate industry.

A hallmark of Vinhomes’ success lies in its ability to anticipate and fulfill the evolving needs and aspirations of its clientele. By consistently investing in research and development, the company has stayed ahead of market trends and introduced groundbreaking concepts to the Vietnamese real estate market. For instance, Vinhomes’ integration of smart home technology has elevated the living experience for its residents, offering features such as remote control, enhanced security, and energy efficiency.

Moreover, Vinhomes has played a crucial role in enhancing Vietnam’s urban fabric. The company’s developments have spurred economic growth, created jobs, and improved the overall quality of life for residents.

As Vietnam continues its trajectory towards becoming a developed nation, Vinhomes is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality real estate. With a strong foundation built on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to maintain its leadership position in the market and contribute significantly to the country’s economic and social progress.

