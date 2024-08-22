Collaboration with Tesla expected to drive Malaysia to be main green technology hub in region - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the collaboration with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla is expected to drive Malaysia to be the main green technology hub in the region.

In a discussion with the Tesla Malaysia delegation today, the minister said Tesla has reiterated its support for the local ecosystem by involving nine Malaysian companies in developing EV charging infrastructure. It will also collaborate with local higher education institutions for knowledge transfer and human capital development.

“May this joint effort continue to grow, bringing great benefits to our country’s economy, technology, and sustainable energy,“ he said on his social media after discussions with the Tesla Malaysia delegation.

Tengku Zafrul said today’s discussion focused on the progress and implementation of the Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) AP Scheme.

Until the end of July 2024, Tesla has successfully installed 52 units of Supercharger chargers with a capacity of 250KW, 54 units of Wall Connector AC chargers, and more than 4,500 units of home chargers in Peninsular Malaysia.

With an investment reaching US$13.5 million (RM59.06 million), Tesla has shown a strong commitment to the development of EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia.

“We also discussed the great potential of battery energy storage technology which is expected to increase energy efficiency and the stability of Malaysia’s electricity grid,“ the minister added.