$!We Dare You to Bring Out Your Adventurous Self with “The Double Dareground” at Pacific Place!

Drawing inspiration from childhood dares and the exhilaration of playground challenges, “The Double Dareground” welcomes you to rediscover the bliss of play and bring out your inner child in a stress-free setting full of interactive installations and delightful surprises. Here’s what to expect:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 - Join us at Pacific Place’s latest pop-up adventure, “The Double Dareground” , running from Today to 31 August 2024. This immersive experience will awaken the adventurous side of guests of any age, featuring interactive installations with exclusive first-in-Hong Kong collaborations, live music performances, and enticing shopping rewards in partnership with American Express. We dare you to play, create and rediscover the joy in everyday moments at “The Double Dareground”!

Musical Performances Showcase Diverse Talent This August

Embrace a rich array of musical talent with performances taking place throughout August. From a variety of classical and contemporary instrumental music to innovative musical acts, every performance promises a memorable experience for all. Save the dates!

Venue: Park Court, Pacific Place Level 1 (near Shiro)

Time: 3:00 – 3:30pm

Join us this summer at Pacific Place and unleash your inner child at “The Double Dareground” – where fun knows no bounds and adventure awaits around every corner!

