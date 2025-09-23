Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) Students Shine at ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 - Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI) proudly celebrates the outstanding performance of its students at the Tribuana Bangsawan Theatre Production, held at the Auditorium Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka in conjunction with the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 recently.

A total of 64 talented students from the Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) Dikir Barat Group, together with the school’s kompang ensemble, captivated the audience with a lively, spirited, and patriotic presentation. Their performance served as a cultural interlude, showcasing Malaysia’s rich heritage to distinguished guests and international delegates.

The kompang team welcomed guests with an energetic display, a culmination of three months of dedicated training. The Dikir Barat troupe, performed nine songs including beloved traditional pieces such as Wau Bulan, Karut Perlahan, Karut Laju, Karut Awe, and creative renditions like Upin Ipin and Jong-jong Inai.

The production concluded on a high note with a rousing performance of Tanggal 31, where the students proudly waved the Jalur Gemilang, accompanied by a vibrant fusion of modern music and Dikir Barat rhythms, igniting patriotic pride throughout the hall.

Behind this success was the tireless dedication of students who committed to daily practice sessions during lunch breaks and early Wednesday mornings, with three intensive weeks of rehearsals leading up to the event. Their achievement was made possible with the guidance from the school that provided valuable opportunities and mentorship.

This international platform not only showcased the students’ talent and teamwork, but also enriched their educational journey. Through the Bangsawan production, students gained exposure to the arts, including technical stage management, acting techniques, make-up, and the art of gurindam recitation: skills that complement their academic development, particularly in literature studies.

This remarkable achievement has elevated WMSKLI’s reputation internationally while nurturing students’ appreciation for culture, teamwork, and patriotism.

Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI) is a Christian international school offering the globally recognised Cambridge curriculum from Year 7 to Year 11. Grounded in strong Methodist values, WMSKLI is committed to nurturing students in a holistic and disciplined environment that emphasises academic excellence, character development, extra - curricular achievements and community service. The school aims to develop global citizens who lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose.