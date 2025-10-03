HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - WRISE Group (”WRISE” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing wealth management firms, is proud to announce the opening of its Shenzhen office and the official launch of WRISE Academy in Shenzhen. This milestone event marks the beginning of a new chapter in WRISE’s commitment to empowering its independent wealth consultants (IWCs) and clients across Asia.

WRISE Academy: empower next-generation wealth leaders

WRISE Academy, a flagship initiative under WRISE Prestige, serves as a cornerstone in developing the next generation of wealth management professionals. WRISE Academy provides comprehensive programmess tailored for Independent Wealth Consultants (IWCs) and family office practitioners, while offering specialised programs for the next generation of affluent clients. This dual approach ensures both professional development and successful wealth inheritance, addressing the growing complexity of modern wealth management needs.

Drawing on WRISE Group’s global presence, WRISE Academy brings together seasoned financial experts from top-tier investment banks, private banks, consulting firms, and other renowned financial institutions armed with profound theoretical knowledge and extensive experience in international financial markets to offer participants with unique practical insights and forward-looking perspectives. The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, covering essential areas such as family governance, asset allocation, and risk management. WRISE Academy’s unique approach integrates WRISE Group’s professional service experience with extensive partner resources, providing students with unparalleled learning opportunities and industry connections.

In the family governance courses, WRISE Academy will delve into a wide array of case studies from renowned family businesses globally, with a particular focus on Asia. This approach is designed to equip participants with a deep understanding of family wealth inheritance and governance. By doing so, it aims to prepare them to address challenges in family business succession and transform theoretical knowledge into practical solutions.

Stephen Yan, Chairman of WRISE Prestige in Hong Kong, said: “The establishment of WRISE Academy marks a crucial step in our mission to elevate the standards of professionalism within the wealth management industry. By bringing together a faculty of globally renowned financial experts, we are dedicated to equipping our trainees with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, while also nurturing them as future leaders in wealth management.”

Targeting the Greater Bay Area (GBA) through strategic location and talent selection

The strategic location in Shenzhen positions WRISE Academy at the heart of the GBA’s financial innovation hub. According to a recent market research[1], GBA is home to approximately 1.24 million affluent, 510,000 high-net-worth families, and 30,000 ultra-high-net-worth families, demonstrating its strong potential as a global wealth management hub. In 2024, the region’s financial services sector grew by 6%, with policy initiatives like the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme significantly driving the market demand. These developments have created substantial growth opportunities for the wealth management industry in the GBA.

As part of the GBA strategy, WRISE Group also actively recruits IANG (Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates) talent in Hong Kong to become IWCs. WRISE Academy supports these individuals by offering workshops covering finance, economics, and management and creating pathways for emerging professionals to access international opportunities across global financial centers.

[1] 《Hurun Wealth Report 2024 》: https://www.hurun.net/zh-CN/Info/Detail?num=WH4FGWHNVOMT