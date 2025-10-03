KUALA LUMPUR: The government currently has no plans to develop housing for sale on Orang Asli reserve land, said Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She explained that the land gazetted as Orang Asli reserve land is designated for the community’s settlements and not for commercial use.

“Therefore, such a proposal requires thorough study and time, as it has implications for the welfare and well-being of the Orang Asli community,” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question from Senator Manolan Mohamad on whether the government plans to develop new housing for sale to the Orang Asli within the reserved land.

Meanwhile, Rubiah said a pilot project is currently underway in collaboration with the Pahang Housing and Real Estate Board (LPHP) to build houses for Orang Asli through a cost-sharing arrangement between the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) and LPHP.

“If this project succeeds, the government will consider expanding it to other Orang Asli villages,” she said.

Each house under this project costs RM115,000, with a built-up area of 720 square feet.

In addition, Rubiah said the government is working with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) to launch a pilot project for second-generation Orang Asli housing in Perak starting this year.

The project involves constructing houses costing RM75,000 each, with RM20,000 funded by SPNB and RM55,000 by JAKOA.